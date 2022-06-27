ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Cheryl Burke reveals she had an abortion at 18: Watch the powerful video

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VA0gP_0gNeTCKr00

Cheryl Burke shared a powerful reaction to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade , revealing she received an abortion when she was 18.

The "Dancing With the Stars" pro, 38, posted a TikTok video on Friday in which she said she was "saddened" by the news that the court struck down the 1973 landmark decision, which made abortion a constitutionally protected federal right. Burke said this news weighed heavy on her heart and was "really hard" for her to talk about.

"If it wasn't for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother -- and I wouldn't have been a great mother and I definitely wouldn't be sitting here with you today," she began. "You're taking away women's rights, our bodies, our freedom. Our bodies have nothing to do with anybody else, right? This is a decision that we need to make."

Burke explained how she got pregnant during "a really huge transition" in her life and was practicing safe sex, was using protection and was on birth control but "s--- happens."

"I was two weeks pregnant when I got an abortion, and I remember rolling up to Planned Parenthood with picketers holding anti-abortion signs -- and that alone was traumatic," she continued. "The whole process is traumatic, and the fact that now you’re making it illegal for us women to make this decision about our own bodies is absolutely insanity.”

Burke said she has "no regrets" over her decision to get an abortion and is in a "happy" place today because it allowed her to pursue what she is passionate about. The professional dancer said there's "no shame" in getting an abortion, should a person decide it's best for them, and urged for people to consider the mental health of those forced to have a baby now.

@cherylburkeofficial I’m saddened by the Supreme Court’s decisions right to overturn #roevwade that guarantees a woman’s right to choose… #women #womenrights #roevswade #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #freedom #selflove #mentalhealth #mentalhealthmatters #mentalhealthawareness ♬ original sound - Cheryl Burke

With the Supreme Court doing away with Roe v. Wade , the power to determine whether or not abortions are legal was returned to the states. Several states already have trigger laws that will make abortion illegal in most, if not all, cases, while others have protection for the right to get an abortion.

A person's abortion access will now be determined by where they live in the U.S., something experts say will likely affect people of color and other marginalized communities the most .

Comments / 5

Guest
3d ago

I beg to differ on the point you were on birth control & using protection & practicing safe sex … but if all that’s true, then maybe it was a godly reason why u got pregnant, and maybe u should NOT have had the abortion. Just a little something to think about.

Reply
2
Ruiseart O'hEireamhoin
3d ago

🤔🤔.. Interesting to see alot of celebrity women that have no pride, integrity or morals that is willing to murder a fetus/unborn child just because life is a little rough for them..

Reply
2
Related
OK! Magazine

Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world. "Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.""I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Burke
Us Weekly

Ireland Baldwin Was Raped and Had an Abortion, Shares Personal Stories After Supreme Court Ruling: ‘I Want Other Women to Feel Supported’

Speaking her truth. Ireland Baldwin shared her personal experiences with rape and abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. The model, 26, said in a TikTok video on Sunday, June 26, it was not anyone's "responsibility" to share their traumas with the world, but she wanted to open up to […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Abortions#The Supreme Court#Tiktok#Planned Parenthood
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Roe v Wade: Mariah Carey says explaining Supreme Court ruling to daughter is ‘unfathomable’

Mariah Carey has expressed “disappointment” over having to try to explain the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade to her young daughter. On Friday (24 June), the Supreme Court announced that Roe v Wade had been overturned, striking down the constitutional right to abortion in America. The decision marks a grim reversal of abortion rights protections in the US that could force millions of American women to carry pregnancies to term or seek care in states or countries where it is protected. The ruling effectively ends 50 years of federal protections for abortion access, with the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC News

Ireland Baldwin opens up about rape, having two abortions: ‘I chose me’

Ireland Baldwin revealed that she had two abortions, one as the result of rape and the other during a former relationship. “I don’t feel that it is anyone’s responsibility to talk about this if they don’t feel comfortable,” Baldwin, 26, said in a TikTok video Sunday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and made abortion rights a state decision.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Chris Evans' Stance on Abortion Gains Mixed Reaction from Fans

America is once again in the midst of a new political development that is sweeping not only the nation but the entire world and it's the overturning of Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years. For the uninitiated, the Roe v. Wade decision, established on January 22, 1973, states that the United States Constitution upholds the right of every pregnant woman to have an abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry Is ‘Outraged’ After Roe V Wade Is Overturned: ‘Guns Have More Rights Than Women’

Halle Berry often speaks out on what she infers as injustices — and she did it once again on Friday when she used her social media platform to rail against the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade. The Oscar winner took to her Instagram to share a blistering message to her fans after the Unites States’ highest court put an end to women’s constitutional right to abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
American Songwriter

Pearl Jam Reacts to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade: “People Should Have the Freedom to Choose”

Just two days after Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard released the track “Disorders,” a collaboration with singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco to help raise money and awareness for the National Network of Abortion Funds in support of abortion access, the Supreme Court has overturned the nearly 50-year-old federal law, Roe v. Wade, abolishing the constitutional right to have an abortion in nearly half of U.S. states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GMA

GMA

56K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy