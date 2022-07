The U.S. sales slide continued at Stellantis as the automaker on Friday reported another down quarter. Sales dropped 16%, from 485,312 to 408,521 vehicles, in the second quarter of 2022, compared with the same period the prior year. It's the fourth down quarterly report in a row for the automaker, which, like the rest of the auto industry, continues to grapple with supply chain challenges and tight inventory for popular models. ...

