San Luis Obispo Police looking for suspects wanted for two separate stabbings

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 3 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police detectives are investigating two stabbing incidents that happened on June 19 and are working to determine if the two crimes were related, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The first incident happened just before 2 a.m., when officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the Library Bar. Arriving officers found a victim with stab wounds on his upper torso, according to Capt. Brian Amoroso.

The man was transported to a local hospital and treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

While the stabbing victim did not know who attacked him, police officers were able to get video surveillance footage of the suspect from multiple locations in the downtown area, Amoroso said.

Then, just before 5 a.m. when detectives were interviewing the first stabbing victim, officers were dispatched to a nearby hospital for an additional report of a person being treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

After interviewing the second victim, officers determined that the stabbing happened somewhere in the downtown area of San Luis Obispo, Amoroso said, adding that detectives are working on leads to determine if the two incidents were related.

The police department is asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest in the case. Anyone with information about the subjects in the photographs is encouraged to contact Detective Bureau Sergeant Schafer at 805-594-8056 or report anonymous information to Crime Stopper at 805-549-7867 .

The people shown in the photos are people of interest, not suspects in the case.

