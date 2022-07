Jane Elizabeth Strickland Coleman (March 28, 1956 – June 24, 2022) passed away June 24, 2022, at her home in Fayetteville, Georgia. She was the wife of James Coleman of Fayetteville, Georgia, and the mother of Gregory Price of San Antonio, Texas, all surviving. She was the youngest daughter of Robert and Olive Strickland, who both predeceased her. She was also the youngest sibling of Robin Strickland (Peachtree City, GA), Steven Strickland (Maurepas, LA), Thomas Strickland (Ellijay, GA), and Susan Strickland (Arlington, TX), all surviving.

