2nd case of monkeypox confirmed in North Carolina

By Joedy McCreary, Jeff Reeves
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A second case of the viral illness monkeypox has been identified in North Carolina by health officials in Mecklenburg County.

“Although monkeypox infections remain rare, the CDC is reporting that cases continue to rise across the country,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, director of public health in Mecklenburg County. “It is very important to be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox and to be vigilant. Individuals with concerning rashes should contact their healthcare provider.”

The first case was found in Haywood County .

Most infections last two to four weeks with the rare but potentially serious disease typically causing flulike symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a bumpy rash.

It is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, by having contact with an infectious rash or through bodily fluids or respiratory secretions. It can be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes or chickenpox.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said more than 3,300 monkeypox cases have been identified worldwide since May, including 156 in the U.S.

No deaths related to the monkeypox outbreak have been reported.

