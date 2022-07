Two things to remember if you need dental treatment but can’t afford it: You’re not alone, and help is available. But it won’t come knocking. You’ve got to go get it. One place to turn is Remote Area Medical (RAM). RAM provides free medical services to rural Americans via traveling clinics that operate throughout the country. Since it was founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 888,000 individuals delivering more than $181.5 million worth of free health care services. As well, it provides free veterinary services.

