ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, NJ

Seriously Injured Teen Driver Airlifted After Head-On Crash Near Bergen/Passaic Border

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A seriously injured 18-year-old West Milford motorist was airlifted to the hospital following a head-on crash Monday afternoon on Skyline Drive in Oakland.

The southbound teenage driver's Toyota Corolla crossed the double-yellow line and slammed into a northbound Ford van driven by a 64-year-old Ringwood woman shortly before 1:30 p.m., Oakland Police Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

Borough firefighters extricated the teen, who was brought by members of the Oakland First Aid Squad to Indian Hills High School, Keenan said.

There he was loaded into Hackensack University Medical Center's AirMed One medical chopper and flown to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, the captain said.

The older driver was taken by ambulance to HUMC with minor injuries, he said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was requested to the scene, where the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Comments / 4

Lavender
3d ago

Everyone knows Skyline drive is dangerous especially when it's raining as it was this morning and 18 year old driver fresh fresh driver even if hes been driving for 2 years I mean I don't know accidents can happen I hope nobody perishes

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

66-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island. It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in West Hempstead. A 66-year-old man operating a 2021 Chevy SUV and a 2015 Toyota Camry being operated by a 41-year-old woman were involved in the crash on Hempstead Turnpike at Front Street.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after noon on Thursday, June 30 on Route 36 at Leonardville Road in Atlantic Highlands, initial reports said. The victim passed out, an unconfirmed report said. EMS crews were en route. CHECK BACK...
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
Daily Voice

Passaic County Man Threatens To Kill Police Captain With Traffic Stop Ambush: Authorities

A Passaic County man was charged with threatening to lure a local police captain into a traffic stop so he could shoot him and chop his head off, authorities said. Jante Bagh, 41, called the Prospect Park Police Department on Tuesday and said he would lure the captain into a stop, “pop one in his head” and then cut it off, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ringwood, NJ
City
Paterson, NJ
City
West Milford, NJ
City
Milford, NJ
City
Oakland, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Killed Exiting Route 3

A 53-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash while exiting Route 3 in Rutherford, responders said.The borough resident was leaving the westbound highway when the crash occurred at the Ridge Road exit shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Police Chief John Russo said.He was pronounced dead at the scene, t…
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal motorcycle crash on Sprain Brook

GREENBURGH – A 28-year-old man Harrison man was killed while riding a motorcycle on the Sprain Brook Parkway on Sunday, State Police said. Zahid Sotero Vergara was operating a 2010 Aprilia motorcycle southbound on the highway and lost control while changing lanes, according to police. Greenburgh Police EMS personnel...
HARRISON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Aid#Traffic Accident#Oakland Police Capt#St Joseph#Humc
Daily Voice

Driver Charged In Fatal Central Jersey Crash, Victim ID'd

A 27-year-old man from Mercer County has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Central Jersey, authorities said. Egrevel Vasquez-Garcia of Hightstown was charged in the crash that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 on Route 130 in North Brunswick, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Joseph Battaglia of the North Brunswick Police Department.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man threatened to shoot, decapitate police captain, prosecutor says

A New Jersey man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly called a local police department and threatened to shoot a police captain and chop off his head, authorities said. Jante Bagh, 41, called the Prospect Park Police Department Tuesday afternoon and revealed his plan to attack the captain, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a statement.
PROSPECT PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS New York

1-year-old critical after near drowning in N.J., police say

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Police say a 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a backyard pool in Paramus.The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday at a home on Beechwood Drive.The child was pulled from the pool by his mother. She, police and EMS performed CPR.He regained a pulse at Valley Hospital and was transferred to Mount Sinai Pediatric Hospital.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy