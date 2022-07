STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Friday July 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St.Nicholas Church, both in Struthers, for Elizabeth DelSignore, 98, who passed away at Maplecrest Nursing home Tuesday morning, June 28 with her daughter at her side.

