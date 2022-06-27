ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tryon, NC

5 overdoses reported at the Tryon International Equestrian Center

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGpv7_0gNeSAbc00

MILL SPRING, NC (WSPA) – Five separate overdoses were reported Friday evening at the Tryon International Equestrian Center.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, none of the overdoses were deadly and they do not believe there was any danger to the general public.

The sheriff’s office said their detectives along with the administration of the Tryon International Equestrian Center are investigating the overdoses.

A cash reward is available to anyone with information leading to arrests in the case by calling the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 828-722-5036.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Coroner called to skate shop in Greenville

LAURENS, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office responded to a Laurens Road business Thursday afternoon. The coroner's office said a death was reported at the Blaze Skate and Motor at 1212 Laurens Road. The coroner said the man walked into the store collapsed and died. His name has...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

2 kids among 5 hurt when truck crashes into flea market

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — Police said two small children were among five people hurt when a truck crashed into a flea market in North Carolina. The Hickory Daily Record reported that Newton police said an 83-year-old man lost control of his truck on Thursday and hit an appliance display in the open-air flea market at […]
NEWTON, NC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing man in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday, June 24. According to police, 20-year-old Gabriel Focaracci was reported missing by his family on Friday, June 24. Police say he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on Sunday, June 26, but never showed up.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Tryon, NC
County
Polk County, NC
Polk County, NC
Sports
City
Mill Spring, NC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to diesel spill in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Union Fire Department is responding to a diesel spill Friday in Union. According to the fire department, the spill happened on Main Street. The road has been closed at this time to clear the spill. Crews are at the scene at this time. 7NEWS will update this […]
UNION, SC
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg officials give safety advice for 4th of July

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With the Fourth of July coming up, the Spartanburg County officials remind people to put safety first when participating in any fireworks activities.   Many choose to buy their own fireworks while others may attend a professional fireworks display while celebrating Independence Day. South Carolina prohibits fireworks from being sold to […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies investigate ‘suspicious activity’ in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating suspicious activity in Gray Court. Deputies said they responded to a call Friday morning in the 2300 area of Deck Road. Law enforcement is on the scene according to deputies. 7NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Overnight crash kills 1, injures 2 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and two people were injured Friday in an overnight crash in Clinton. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said three people in a 2013 Jeep Cherokee were traveling east on Charlottes Road near Flannel Drive around 1:22 a.m. The jeep went off the right side of the road […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Couple accused of killing 12-year-old in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple was charged with murder following the death of a 12-year-old girl in Fountain Inn. The Fountain Inn Police Department charged Shawnetta Shawntae Faust and Barkee Jameel Faust on June 21st in the murder of Ashantae Unique Glenn. According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Glenn died at Hillcrest […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Why is land being cleared along Charlotte Road in Rutherfordton?

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Land clearing for a project to improve connectivity for drivers is underway in Rutherford County. “What's happening on Charlotte Road in Rutherfordton?” a viewer named Den wrote to Ask 13. “They have torn down the old Food Lion building that housed the VA clinic and are cutting down trees across the street."
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Firetruck crashes into tree in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Antioch Fire Department said a firetruck ran into a downed tree early Thursday morning in Blacksburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 5:20 a.m. on Antioch Road near Hambright Road. The Antioch Volunteer Fire Department said the firefighters were responding to a downed tree when the […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate park reopens popular feature in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The splash pad at Unity Park in Greenville reopened Friday morning following a month of operation. We previously reported that the park’s popular feature was not working and staff has been on site trying to fix the issue. The park closed the splash pad for two weeks from June 20 to […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Officers searching for missing man in Rutherfordton

UPDATE (5:26 p.m.) – The Rutherfordton Police Department said Hoyt Roger Anders has been located. According to the police department, he was found safe in Greenville. RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers are searching for a missing man in Rutherfordton Tuesday. According to the Rutherfordton Police Department, 77-year-old Hoyt Roger Anders is 5 foot 6 inches, […]
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
WYFF4.com

Search for missing Pickens County man with dementia

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Pickens County are searching for a man who they say has dementia. According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, Francis Alward, 80, was last seen Wednesday in the Pumpkintown Highway area. Deputies said Alward is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and he was...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy