Black Lives Matter Sunday vigil

Lawrence W. Snyder (Larry), 68, of Edgartown, passed away on May 11, 2022, in Georgetown, S.C., due to cancer. Larry graduated from Pocono Central Catholic High School in 1971, and then went on to the Philadelphia Institute of Computer Science. He worked in the family business at Pocono Metal Products in Stroudsburg, Pa. He then served as supervisor for Hamilton Township for many years, followed by his own business, Snyder Construction and Consulting, on the Vineyard. He was very proud of a town that was named after his family, called Snydersville.
