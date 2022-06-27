ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilmark, MA

Black Lives Matter Sunday vigil

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin MV BLM for a vigil honoring Black and Indigenous people harmed...

www.mvtimes.com

Martha's Vineyard Times

EMT accused of assault resigns

Oak Bluffs EMT and fire captain Tad Medeiros has resigned from his full time position after being placed on paid administrative leave in April. Medeiros was arrested in April and was charged with assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty. The alleged assault was against a household or family member, with whom there exists a restraining order.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Fisherman missing near Nomans Land

An individual from the FV Susan Rose went missing early Friday morning as the vessel was passing near Nomans Land en route to New Bedford. The Coast Guard received a call about the missing fisherman at 1:39 am, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard’s First District. Noel said the missing person is 54 years old and was last seen aboard the Susan Rose around midnight. When crew couldn’t find that person, they notified the Coast Guard.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

First all-women firefighter lineup joins July Fourth parade

For the first time, an all-women firefighter lineup will be marching down the streets of Edgartown with the 1855 Lysander Button Company fire engine during the Fourth of July parade, which is coming back after a. two-year hiatus. According to Edgartown Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Kelly, the fire engine was...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury appoints new animal control officer

The West Tisbury select board unanimously voted to appoint Kate Hoffman as the new animal control officer Wednesday. Board members Skipper Manter and Jessica Miller took turns asking the candidates questions. These included topics such as mediation abilities, the candidates’ appreciation of West Tisbury, and scenario questions based on issues that have occurred in the town before. Scenarios included were a person wanting a neighbor’s rooster gone and a dog that is sweet to people, but has a repeat offense of killing a neighbor’s chickens.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Island police chiefs have a message for visitors

The chiefs of police of all six Martha’s Vineyard towns recently issued a public announcement, notifying vacationers of some necessary Island bylaws and safety precautions as summer moves forward in full swing. The announcements will be displayed on Steamship Authority ferries and at terminals after a request was made...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Chief Searle’s promotion appointments approved

The Oak Bluffs select board voted to appoint acting Lt. Nicholas Curelli to lieutenant, in addition to approving the promotions of Officers Christopher Wiggin and Jeffrey LaBell to sergeant Tuesday. In his first appointments as chief of police, Jonathan Searle brought the promotions before the select board. Lt. Currelli, who...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice, due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4. To stay updated on programs, sign up to receive our emails...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Annual Creative Living Award nominations open

The Martha’s Vineyard Foundation is now seeking nominees for its annual Creative Living Award. The foundation supports the community by turning charitable contributions into grants that public and nonprofit organizations on the Island can use. The fund works with Island students by giving out funded scholarships, as well as providing extended resources to the community through the building of an endowment.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

Rose M. Cogliano, administrator 508-693-4509, ext. 3. Kristine Kokoszka, outreach coordinator 508-693-4509, ext. 4. 8:45 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller . Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise. Thursday. 9 am – Zoom exercise with Bill White. Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite. Friday. 9 am – Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘The best job I’ve ever had’

Danielle Charbonneau, an English teacher at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) who runs the Project Vine program, is a finalist for the Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award. According to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), which is the office that gives out the award,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ferry crossings canceled due to ‘generator issue’

The MV Nantucket remained in a slip in Woods Hole Thursday morning for its early morning crossings due to what Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll described as a “generator issue.”. Initially, an email blast went out to customers claiming the vessel had been diverted from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Navigator Homes gets $25,000 grant

Navigator Homes, a proposed Green House elderly housing complex planned for Edgartown, was given a $25,000 grant from the West Chop Community Foundation, according to a press release. This May, the West Chop Community Fund (WCCF) granted a total of $300,000 to Vineyard organizations that are community-dedicated. The individuals of...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Lawrence Snyder

Lawrence W. Snyder (Larry), 68, of Edgartown, passed away on May 11, 2022, in Georgetown, S.C., due to cancer. Larry graduated from Pocono Central Catholic High School in 1971, and then went on to the Philadelphia Institute of Computer Science. He worked in the family business at Pocono Metal Products in Stroudsburg, Pa. He then served as supervisor for Hamilton Township for many years, followed by his own business, Snyder Construction and Consulting, on the Vineyard. He was very proud of a town that was named after his family, called Snydersville.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Martha’s Vineyard ‘high risk’ for COVID

On the same day the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital issued a warning about an uptick in Island COVID-19 cases spurred by new subvariants, the Island boards of health reported the Vineyard is back at “high risk” for spread of COVID-19. In her report issued late Wednesday, Maura Valley,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Martha's Vineyard Times

Carol P. Gadd

A memorial gathering for Carol P. Gadd (“Dede”), who died on Oct. 12, 2021, will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, July 13, at the Abel’s Hill Cemetery. Lunch will follow at 17 Hawk Vally Road, for family and friends.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

DPW to the rescue

I am writing to let you know the very positive experience that I recently had with the Oak Bluffs DPW. I am house manager of East Chop Beach Club. We have a shared parking lot with the town of Oak Bluffs. Over the winter, ocean surges, high winds, and storms eroded our parking lot. We had huge potholes and eroded pavement throughout. I contacted the Oak Bluffs DPW for assistance.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Trustees unveils OSV draft rules

The Trustees of the Reservation is seeking public feedback on a set of draft rules it put together for Over Sand Vehicles (OSV). The OSV draft rules come as part of a draft “Beach Management Plan.”. OSV permits aren’t cheap. A combination pass that allows access to all the...
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ferry diversions: SSA begins to strategize

Jim Malkin, the Vineyard’s representative to the Steamship Authority board, briefly updated the Oak Bluffs select board on Tuesday regarding SSA scheduling and passenger traffic. Malkin said discussions were underway to increase fall trips and passenger traffic to Oak Bluffs, in addition to finding ways to mitigate cancellations and...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Install more bike lanes

As the proud recipient of a threat of a lawsuit from MassDOT, I must say that my experiment with using white duct tape to line Beach Road in Tisbury with a fake fog line set to 10.5 feet from the centerline of the road has proven to be a real success. Now Beach Road is experiencing that smaller travel lane for vehicles and wider lanes for cyclists, and it is working. If I may venture an opinion, biased of course, if it is working here on Beach Road, then why can it not work anywhere on two-lane roads on our Island — or anywhere, for that matter?
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Something to smile about

When you think of dental health and oral care, you may not be thinking of a heart attack at the same time. But you should. According to the Mayo Clinic, oral health provides a window into your overall health. “Normally the body’s natural defenses and good oral health care, such as daily brushing and flossing, keep bacteria under control,” the Mayo Clinic’s website states. “However, without proper oral hygiene, bacteria can reach levels that might lead to oral infections, such as tooth decay and gum disease.”
EDGARTOWN, MA

