Black Lives Matter Sunday vigil

As the proud recipient of a threat of a lawsuit from MassDOT, I must say that my experiment with using white duct tape to line Beach Road in Tisbury with a fake fog line set to 10.5 feet from the centerline of the road has proven to be a real success. Now Beach Road is experiencing that smaller travel lane for vehicles and wider lanes for cyclists, and it is working. If I may venture an opinion, biased of course, if it is working here on Beach Road, then why can it not work anywhere on two-lane roads on our Island — or anywhere, for that matter?

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO