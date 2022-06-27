Sheetz now offering $3.99 per gallon fuel

CLEVELAND (WJW) — No, your eyes are not deceiving you, Sheetz is now offering gas prices at well below the $5 per gallon mark we’ve gotten accustomed to these past months.

Now through July 4, the convenience store is offering gas at $3.99 per gallon for unleaded (88 version only) and $3.49 per gallon for E85 (with ethanol). These prices are only offered at locations that have these kinds of gas at the pump, which is not every one.

The company, which has locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina, confirmed to FOX 8 they are offering the special price in order to “help reduce pain at the pump for consumers.”

With the Fourth of July holiday weekend coming up, AAA predicts about 42 million people are going to hit the road, despite historically high prices at the pump.

Ohio’s average gas price as of Monday is $4.86 per gallon, AAA reported .

Find a nearby Sheetz right here.

