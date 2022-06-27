ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheetz now offering $3.99 per gallon fuel

By Melissa Reid, Laura Morrison
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — No, your eyes are not deceiving you, Sheetz is now offering gas prices at well below the $5 per gallon mark we’ve gotten accustomed to these past months.

Ohio among states seeing biggest gas price drops

Now through July 4, the convenience store is offering gas at $3.99 per gallon for unleaded (88 version only) and $3.49 per gallon for E85 (with ethanol). These prices are only offered at locations that have these kinds of gas at the pump, which is not every one.

The company, which has locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina, confirmed to FOX 8 they are offering the special price in order to “help reduce pain at the pump for consumers.”

With the Fourth of July holiday weekend coming up, AAA predicts about 42 million people are going to hit the road, despite historically high prices at the pump.

Ohio’s average gas price as of Monday is $4.86 per gallon, AAA reported .

Find a nearby Sheetz right here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

WUSA9

These DC-area Sheetz will drop gas prices to less than $4 a gallon in honor of July 4

WASHINGTON — In honor of the Fourth of July, Sheetz has announced plans to help customers feel less pain at the pump. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Virginia is $4.703 as of June 28. However, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain said it will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 per gallon for unleaded 88 and $3.49 per gallon for E85 gasoline from now through the July 4 holiday.
WASHINGTON, DC
pittsburghmagazine.com

Sheetz Cutting Some of Its Gasoline Prices by Nearly $1 Per Gallon

Sheetz just made a major announcement ahead of the Fourth of July travel weekend — and drivers are going to like it. Effectively immediately, the Altoona-based convenience store chain announced it will drastically reduce the price of some of its fuel. Unleaded 88 will cost only $3.99 per gallon, and E85 will cost only $3.49 per gallon.
ALTOONA, PA
Virginia gas tax to automatically rise 7% Friday

A law passed two years ago will result in Virginia’s gas tax increasing on Friday. The tax is tied to the consumer price index, and that means this year, it will rise 7%, or about three cents a gallon. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
VIRGINIA STATE
West Virginia Forrest Gump: Where is he now?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Last week, a West Virginia man passed through his home state on his cross-country running journey. Now, he is approaching the end of his journey. Michael Wardian, a Fairmont native, is running 3,200 miles from San Francisco, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware to raise money for World Vision, all while sporting long […]
LIFESTYLE
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported five new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday in West Virginia as active cases increased for a second straight day. The new deaths were a 71-year-old man from Pleasants County, a 94-year-old woman from Wood County, an 82-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 88-year-old woman from Pleasants County and a 96-year-old woman from Ohio County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Man catches largest channel catfish ever in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced that another catfish record has been broken in the state. The 17-year record for the largest channel catfish caught in West Virginia was broken fittingly on West Virginia Day, June 20, during free fishing weekend. Allen Burkett of Criders, Va., caught the record channel catfish […]
LIFESTYLE
Boon in Ohio, but families mourn homes

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — When President Joe Biden applauded a decision by Intel Corp. to build a $20 billion semiconductor operation on “1,000 empty acres of land” in Ohio, it didn’t sit well with Tressie Corsi. The 85-year-old woman has lived on seven acres of that land...
OHIO STATE
Watch out for bears!

Photo of Black Bear on South Altamont Avenue in Thurmont by Bob Delphey. Last month, a young black bear wandered onto the property of a Frederick hotel on Buckeystown Pike and climbed one of the trees. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources sent a team to tranquilize the bear and release him near Gambrill State Park.
THURMONT, MD
German company's new West Virginia plant to create 100 jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A German packaging manufacturer is investing $48 million in a plant in West Virginia and expects to create 100 jobs in Moorefield, officials said.Papier-Mettler acquired an industrial building in May for the company's first U.S. production plant, according to a news release Monday from Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Economic Development.The company manufactures packaging from paper and plastic and is one of the leading makers of flexible packaging in Europe, the release said. Papier-Mettler has also pioneered sustainable packaging alternatives in the industry for years, officials said.The family-owned business employs about 5,000 people in 16 countries and operates a sales office in Raynham, Massachusetts.
CHARLESTON, WV
Poisonous weeds, unique worms emerging in Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Agriculture experts say there are two poisonous weeds popping up across Ohio. The one is called poison hemlock and the other is wild parsnip. They are different plants, but have some similarities. Experts say Poison Hemlock is not something to mess around with. It produces a toxin...
OHIO STATE
