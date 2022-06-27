ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Who is Sean Casten? Illinois congressman faces another Democratic incumbent in redrawn district

By Katherine Swartz, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Two incumbent congressional Democrats are vying for one district in Illinois on Tuesday. Democrat Sean Casten has represented the district since 2019, and will face off against fellow incumbent Marie Newman, who represents the 3rd District.

It’s the only race in Illinois where two incumbent Democrats are running against each other, and the district is expected to be one of the closest races in the general election.

Who is Sean Casten?

Casten became the first Democrat to represent the 6th District since 1973 when he defeated longtime Republican Peter Roskam in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVXqL_0gNeRZSk00
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2021 file photo, Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic incumbents, Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman, are facing off for a Chicago-area seat in the Democratic primary Tuesday, June 28. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, AP

He won a second term after winning the general election against Republican Jeanne Ives, with 53% of the vote.

Prior to his election to Congress, Casten was a scientist and entrepreneur. He and his father cofounded the Recycled Energy Development company, which captured energy through waste heat-capturing technology.

The 6th District includes parts of Chicago suburban areas like Downers Grove and Lombard, but it now includes parts of the 3rd District in southwestern Cook County.

Following redistricting, only 23% of Casten’s current constituents are still in the 6th District.

More: Who will control Congress for the next 10 years? It could come down to state supreme courts

Who is Sean Casten running against?

In the Democratic primary, Casten faces off against Rep. Marie Newman.

Both Casten and Newman are two-term congressional lawmakers elected in 2018. Newman is from the 3rd District, but chose to run in the 6th District because 41% of her constituents were redistricted there.

Who is Marie Newman?: Illinois congresswoman faces Democratic incumbent in redrawn district

Casten is outspending and outraising Newman by a wide margin. According to FEC filing , Casten has spent $3.1 million and has over $886,000 on hand, while Newman has spent $1.4 million and has over $394,000 on hand.

Newman is a progressive Democrat and supports the Green New Deal, a $15 federal minimum wage and Medicare for All.

Who is Sean Casten's family?

Casten and his wife, Kara, live in Downers Grove.

He announced on June 16 that his 17-year old daughter, Gwen, died in her sleep on June 13.

A statement from Sean Casten, his wife Kara Casten and daughter Audrey Casten, said “There are no words to describe the hole in your heart when a child dies."

Casten and Newman’s campaigns paused TV ads following the announcement.

"My heart breaks for the Casten family for the devastating loss of their daughter. My prayers are with Sean, Kara, and the entire Casten family,” Newman said in a statement.

Casten's daughter dies: Illinois lawmaker, family remember 17-year-old daughter after her death: 'So generous'

Where did Sean Casten go to school?

Casten earned his bachelor's in molecular biology and biochemistry from Middlebury College in Vermont in 1993. He worked for two years at the Tufts University School of Medicine before earning two master's degrees from Dartmouth College.

Is Sean Casten from the United States?

Casten was born in Dublin, Ireland, and grew up in New York.

Casten is one of 14 representatives born outside the United States . When he was first elected, former President Donald Trump tweeted that he wanted liberal freshman congresswomen  – referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib – to go back to the “crime infested places from which they came” (only one of the four is from outside the U.S.).

In response, Casten tweeted that he was born in Ireland, but that “no one has ever told me to ‘come back where I came from.’”

What is Sean Casten's platform?

Casten’s priorities and voting record are focused on climate and energy policy. He’s introduced bills to end oil and gas tax subsidies and to expedite the transition to a clean energy grid.

Another priority is improving benefits for veterans, as his father served in the Vietnam War and his grandfather in World War II.

Both Casten and Newman support increasing background checks on gun purchases and banning assault weapons.

He has voted with President Joe Biden 97% of the time .

Who has endorsed Sean Casten?

Casten has received endorsements from 16 U.S. representatives, including fellow Illinois Reps. Brad Schneider and Bill Foster.

He’s also received endorsements from the Chicago Tribune and Daily Herald newspapers, the Illinois Education Fund and Clean Energy for America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1BX6_0gNeRZSk00
Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) speaks during a news conference to introduce legislation on safe gun storage outside the U.S. Capitol on February 08, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is Sean Casten? Illinois congressman faces another Democratic incumbent in redrawn district

