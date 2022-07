ESCONDIDO — County and city officials are urging the maximum sentence for a man repeatedly arrested and released over the past two years on felony gun and drug charges. Craig Blas, 32, was arrested in May after police found a handgun magazine, 235 fentanyl pills, 3.56 grams of powder fentanyl, 36 grams of methamphetamine, three fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl, a loaded magazine, a digital scale, small bags that appear to be used for selling drugs, a red dot sight for a pistol and $738 in cash on him.

