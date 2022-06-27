ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Arlene Ann Polak

Arlene Ann Polak, age 72 of Merrill, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. She was born on July 29, 1949, to the late Frederick and Fern (Schneider) Polak in Merrill, Wisconsin. Arlene was a factory worker most of her life. She worked at...

Donald Henry Radloff

Donald Henry Radloff, age 90, of Merrill, WI passed away peacefully on June 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Don was born August 21, 1931, in Merrill, WI to the late Florence (Helmstadter) and Alvin Radloff. He was baptized & confirmed at St. Stephens Church in Merrill. Don went to grade school at the County Normal Teachers College in Merrill and graduated on June 2, 1949, from Merrill High School. In 1950, Don joined the US Navy, was at basic training at Great Lakes and assigned to the USS Bryce Canyon (a destroyer tender ship) during the Korean War. He spent 2 years between Korea & Japan, the final 2 years stationed in Kodiak, AK as a 3rd class storekeeper and he was honorably discharged in July 1954. He received the Korean Service medal, National Defense medal and UN Service medal. After returning home, he worked at the Krambo grocery store in Appleton before being transferred to the Wausau store (where he met his future wife). On June 2, 1956, Don married Karen (Klug) at Trinity Lutheran church in Wausau – he later joined Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. Don worked at the Anson Gilkey factory in Merrill for 10 years and then went on to the Ward Paper Mill as a carpenter for 27 years retiring in 1993. Karen and Don enjoyed camping for over 50 years in the Minocqua & Boulder Junction area – over the years they had several camping homes and met countless friends from both near and far. They liked to travel. They went on several bus trips to Nashville, Washington DC and Branson – also took Polka bus tours to Minnesota and Iowa – Don loved his polka music! Family trips were taken by car as Karen would not fly anywhere – trips to CA, AZ, CO, NV, ND, SD, WY, UT, Mexico and Canada to name a few. In his spare time, Don enjoyed woodworking – he made many items and would take those items to craft fairs to sell, along with making numerous items for family members (hall trees – doll beds & other projects). In his earlier years Don & his father remodeled the family home on Superior Street. In 2009, Don made a trip with his son, Russ, to Washington DC as he figured he would never be able to go otherwise to see some of the war memorials. But in 2013, he was sponsored by Waid Funeral Home to go on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight which he was very proud to have been able to do, it was an experience of a lifetime – something which he spoke of often. Don was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1638 in Merrill, he also served as quartermaster for several years and served with the firing squad. When his son was younger, he coached little league for several years. Both Karen and Don bowled in a couple’s league for many years.
MERRILL, WI
Lewis E. Bailey

Lewis E. Bailey, 81, of Gleason, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home. Lewis was born on November 11, 1940, in Ionia, Michigan, son of the late Thomas and Armilda (Sparks) Bailey. He married Janice Morrical on December 2, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa. She preceded him in death on November 20, 2021. Lewis worked for General Motors until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, going out west, and traveling.
GLEASON, WI
Kevin D. Haring

Kevin D. Haring, age 55, lifelong resident of Tomahawk, WI, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in the arms of his wife, Stacey, and surrounded by his family at the UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Kevin was born in Tomahawk on February 25, 1967, to the late David and Kathleen (Buss) Haring. He was married to Stacey Hanneman on June 9, 2007; she survives. Kevin was a 1985 graduate of the Tomahawk High School and later received his degree in Law Enforcement from the Northcentral Technical College. He was a longtime member and Scoutmaster of the Boy Scouts of America where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Kevin worked as a dispatcher at both the Tomahawk Police Department and the Lincoln County.
TOMAHAWK, WI
Connexus Credit Union donates $15,000 to HAVEN

Connexus Credit Union of Wausau, through their philanthropic program, Connexus Cares, recently donated $15,000 to HAVEN, Inc. of Merrill. HAVEN, Inc. is a Merrill shelter dedicated to serving those who have been impacted by abuse and violence, such as domestic and dating abuse, child abuse, elder abuse, sexual abuse and assault, and human trafficking. Services include a 24-hour phone line, advocacy, peer counseling, information and referrals, temporary shelter when needed, and support groups. The $15,000 donation has been designated to the area of greatest need.
MERRILL, WI
The 710 Smoke Shop

The 710 Smoke Shop in Merrill opened its doors in the lower unit of an apartment building in the 200 block of E. Second St. on June 1, 2021 and held a Grand Opening celebration on July 10, 2021. Then, less than six months after opening the business, disaster struck:...
MERRILL, WI
Tomahawk man facing charges related to thefts, burglaries, drug activity

A Tomahawk man is facing charges related to thefts, burglaries and drug activity. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Huston, 38, was arrested on Thursday, June 16 following the execution of a search warrant by the Sheriff’s Office, the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and the Tomahawk Police Department in the Town of Bradley.
TOMAHAWK, WI

