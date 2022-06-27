ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO looking for 4 people accused of stealing guns from westside stores

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for four suspects allegedly involved in a theft of firearms on the westside of the city....

www.news4jax.com

Frank Delph
3d ago

Someone tell me this, how are more gun control laws going to work?Criminals don't obey laws, that's why they are criminals.

