ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Swede Day: Alfredsson, Sedins elected to Hall of Fame

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gNeREAj00

Swedes Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Daniel Alfredsson have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Goaltender Roberto Luongo, Finnish women’s star Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie were also selected Monday to be inducted in November.

The Sedins and Luongo are being inducted in their first year of eligibility. Alfredsson made it in his sixth year.

Alexander Mogilny and Jen Botterill were passed over for another year.

Alfredsson won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year and was the face of the franchise for the Ottawa Senators for almost two decades. He helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and spent 17 years of his 18-year career in Ottawa.

Each of the Sedins won the Art Ross Trophy for leading the NHL in scoring, and Henrik won the Hart Trophy as MVP in 2010. Luongo is fourth in league history in victories.

Sallinen starred for Finland through bronze medals at the 1998 and 2008 Olympics and was part of several world championship teams in between.

———

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Luongo
Person
Riikka Sallinen
Person
Alexander Mogilny
Person
Daniel Sedin
Person
Daniel Alfredsson
Person
Herb Carnegie
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calder Trophy#Swedes#The Hockey Hall Of Fame#Finnish#The Art Ross Trophy#Mvp
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

719K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy