Authorities searching for I-40 shooting suspect

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department has arrested a suspect they believe to be connected to at least 10 car burglaries that happened between June 26 and 29. They say the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, June 29, on vehicle-burglary warrants from two other New Mexico counties. Through surveillance video, police saw the suspect […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryl Clark is accused of getting violent with security and shoplifting from stores in multiple robberies. The 30-year-old is accused in at least eight robberies between August and April of this year at several Walmarts and Target stores in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Los Lunas. Officials say he stole nearly $33,000 at Target […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges have been refiled against Gloria Montoya and her mother Debbie who are accused of burglarizing a house while leaving a baby alone in a car. In March, the two were arrested in a South Valley home that had been unoccupied since the owner died. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the pair […]
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that authorities arrested Jaycob Sena in Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to deputies, Sena was arrested around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies say Sena was on foot at the time of his arrest and was not in possession of a vehicle or a weapon.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Baldonado will stay locked up while he awaits trial for murder, for now. The 16-year-old is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Josue Ruiz in a downtown alley after the two agreed to meet there and fight. A Children’s Court judge ruled to keep him behind bars. That could change at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cisco Causas-Alires, the man charged with robbing three mail carriers at gunpoint, has taken a plea deal. According to court documents, Causas-Alires first robbed a mail carrier in November 2020 and forced him to hand over his keys, phone, and mail. A month later, Causas-Alires robbed two other mail carriers, even demanding […]
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Daniel Montano and his Eligius Montano faced a judge on federal charges for an alleged robbery, chase, and two attempted carjackings. The two are accused of robbing the Metro PCS store on Main Street in Belen back in April. Police say they forced the employees, including one of which was pregnant, to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three more suspects are now being charged for their alleged role in the murder of a man at an Albuquerque apartment. Brianna Archuleta is accused of orchestrating the murder of her friend’s boyfriend, Benjamin Moore, in January 2020. Police say Archuleta’s friend told her that Moore had abused her. They say Archuleta and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this day and age everyone has a cell phone and almost everyone has at least one social media account. The Albuquerque Police Department is using that technology to solve more violent crime cases and say that its success is due to its new Digital Intelligence Team. Earlier this month, the […]
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Alberto Cabllaos, the Roswell man who killed his brother, will spend more than a decade behind bars. Caballos pled guilty to second-degree murder earlier this week for the shooting death of his brother Omar. According to court documents, before the shooting Caballos made comments that he was going to “take care of” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who got into a shootout with Albuquerque police in 2019 pled guilty Wednesday. Dominic Detwiler got into a shootout with police in April 2019, after officers responded to a home invasion at an apartment complex near Copper Ave. and Vermont St. According to police, April 18, 2019 just before 9 […]
An Azteca man who walked out of the WalMart store at 901 Unser pushing a cart with a large-screen TV – and didn’t pay for it – was arrested for shoplifting. That was the good part of his day. Allegations began to pile up on Trevor Johnson...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is charged for allegedly conspiring to kill her friend’s boyfriend. The arrest comes more than two years after it happened. Police say Brianna Archuleta told her friend that she would “take care of” her boyfriend Benjamin Moore. Her friend claimed Moore had beaten her and cut off her hair. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cracking down on excessive speeding is a goal for the city of Albuquerque. But thieves are pressing the brakes on this goal, after one speed camera got stolen. "The speeding is excessive on Lead and Coal," Larry Veltman said. "It's something that's out of control here...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting near Central Ave. and Pennsylvania St. Tuesday night. APD says around 10:22 p.m. they received a call about a man who was possibly shot. Police say when officers arrived on the scene they found a dead body. Officials say this is being investigated as a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash the area of Central Ave. and Tingley Dr. just after midnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Police say when officers arrived they found two people dead from their injuries and two other people were taken to the hospital, their condition is not […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque installed one of their speed enforcement cameras along Lead and Cornell about two weeks ago and already it’s been stolen. Neighbors say it was only a matter of time before something like this happened. “I didn’t think they were going to last. To begin with, they are just […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was charged with DWI after police say she crashed into a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car. At around 2 a.m. Monday, a deputy was sitting at NM 528 and Corrales Road when he was hit by an out-of-control driver. According to a criminal complaint, the driver, 24-year-old Erin Apodaca […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the US Marshals Service shot and killed a suspect in northeast Albuquerque near the Walgreens on San Mateo and Montgomery Monday afternoon. Investigators say the man brandished a gun at members of the fugitive task force. Authorities say around 3:50 p.m. Monday, members of the task force located the man […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A newer police unit, dedicated to gathering digital evidence from cell phones, websites, and other electronic devices is on the verge of expanding in the Duke City. Albuquerque Police announced Thursday it will soon add several new analysts to its its Digital Intelligence team, a key part of the city’s push to solve […]
