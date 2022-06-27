ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Authorities searching for I-40 shooting suspect

KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbuquerque Police are looking for information regarding...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Roswell PD build case against suspected serial car burglar

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department has arrested a suspect they believe to be connected to at least 10 car burglaries that happened between June 26 and 29. They say the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, June 29, on vehicle-burglary warrants from two other New Mexico counties. Through surveillance video, police saw the suspect […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of getting violent while shoplifting in the Metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryl Clark is accused of getting violent with security and shoplifting from stores in multiple robberies. The 30-year-old is accused in at least eight robberies between August and April of this year at several Walmarts and Target stores in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Los Lunas. Officials say he stole nearly $33,000 at Target […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
news9.com

Authorities Arrest Carjacking Suspect In New Mexico

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that authorities arrested Jaycob Sena in Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to deputies, Sena was arrested around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies say Sena was on foot at the time of his arrest and was not in possession of a vehicle or a weapon.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#I 40#Albuquerque#Police#Violent Crime
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man charged with robbing mail carriers takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cisco Causas-Alires, the man charged with robbing three mail carriers at gunpoint, has taken a plea deal. According to court documents, Causas-Alires first robbed a mail carrier in November 2020 and forced him to hand over his keys, phone, and mail. A month later, Causas-Alires robbed two other mail carriers, even demanding […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three more charged in connection to Albuquerque man’s 2020 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three more suspects are now being charged for their alleged role in the murder of a man at an Albuquerque apartment. Brianna Archuleta is accused of orchestrating the murder of her friend’s boyfriend, Benjamin Moore, in January 2020. Police say Archuleta’s friend told her that Moore had abused her. They say Archuleta and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell man takes plea deal for murder of brother

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Alberto Cabllaos, the Roswell man who killed his brother, will spend more than a decade behind bars. Caballos pled guilty to second-degree murder earlier this week for the shooting death of his brother Omar. According to court documents, before the shooting Caballos made comments that he was going to “take care of” […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Man involved in shootout with police pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who got into a shootout with Albuquerque police in 2019 pled guilty Wednesday. Dominic Detwiler got into a shootout with police in April 2019, after officers responded to a home invasion at an apartment complex near Copper Ave. and Vermont St. According to police, April 18, 2019  just before 9 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman charged with murder, conspiring to kill friend’s boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is charged for allegedly conspiring to kill her friend’s boyfriend. The arrest comes more than two years after it happened. Police say Brianna Archuleta told her friend that she would “take care of” her boyfriend Benjamin Moore. Her friend claimed Moore had beaten her and cut off her hair. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Man shot and killed near Central, Pennsylvania

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting near Central Ave. and Pennsylvania St. Tuesday night. APD says around 10:22 p.m. they received a call about a man who was possibly shot. Police say when officers arrived on the scene they found a dead body. Officials say this is being investigated as a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Fatal crash now being investigated as homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash the area of Central Ave. and Tingley Dr. just after midnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Police say when officers arrived they found two people dead from their injuries and two other people were taken to the hospital, their condition is not […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque removes speed camera after thieves strike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque installed one of their speed enforcement cameras along Lead and Cornell about two weeks ago and already it’s been stolen. Neighbors say it was only a matter of time before something like this happened. “I didn’t think they were going to last. To begin with, they are just […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating shooting involving US Marshals Service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the US Marshals Service shot and killed a suspect in northeast Albuquerque near the Walgreens on San Mateo and Montgomery Monday afternoon. Investigators say the man brandished a gun at members of the fugitive task force. Authorities say around 3:50 p.m. Monday, members of the task force located the man […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police to expand newer digital intelligence unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A newer police unit, dedicated to gathering digital evidence from cell phones, websites, and other electronic devices is on the verge of expanding in the Duke City. Albuquerque Police announced Thursday it will soon add several new analysts to its its Digital Intelligence team, a key part of the city’s push to solve […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy