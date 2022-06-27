Who is Rodney Davis? An Illinois Republican facing off against the Trump factor

Illinois lost one congressional seat as a result of the 2020 census. The resulting redrawn political maps has now resulted in a primary between two Republican incumbent House representatives, five-term Rep. Rodney Davis and freshman Rep. Mary Miller.

Davis is also being challenged by the Trump factor, as former President Trump endorsed Miller, saying “She fights hard against Joe Biden’s open borders, runaway inflation and the radical indoctrination of our children.”

The race will be another test of Trump’s political sway against establishment Republicans who have held office before Trump’s rise to power.

Who is Rodney Davis?

Davis’ first foray into politics was working as projects director under Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., in his district office. After he stopped working in Shimkus’ office in 2012, he ran for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, beating out his Democratic opponent, David Gill, by only 0.3 percentage points, or only 1,002 votes.

He’s since held on to the seat for 10 years, positioning himself as an establishment Republican. Davis voted to certify the results of the 2020 election and he also voted to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a bill that eventually failed in the Senate. Miller attacked him over that vote, accusing him of betraying Trump despite a later vote against a separate House committee to probe the attack.

Supporters of President Donald Trump hold up signs with "Stop the Steal" during a rally in front of the Abraham Lincoln statue at the Illinois State Capitol, Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. Justin L. Fowler, The State Journal-Register

Despite Trump’s endorsement for his opponent, Davis’ campaign site says he “was proud to work with President Trump.” He served as a co-chairman of Trump’s re-election campaign.

How old is Rodney Davis?

Davis was born on January 5, 1970 in Des Moines, Iowa. He is 52 years old.

What is Rodney Davis’ policy platform?

Davis’ policy platform echoes traditional Republican sentiments. He has blamed President Joe Biden and Democrats for 40 year high inflation and claims Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill is a contributor to inflation. He has also placed blame on Biden for high gas prices

He positions himself as anti-abortion, praising the Supreme Court's decision in overturning Roe v. Wade. He has also voted to defund federal funding of Planned Parenthood.

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., speaks at a hearing with House Administration subcommittee on Elections in the Longworth House Office Building on June 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

On his campaign site, Davis is described as “a strong believer in the Second Amendment and the rights of gun owners,” with a note that he “has opposed Democrat efforts to limit an American citizen’s right to own firearms.” Last week he voted against a bipartisan gun safety bill that was the most significant legislation of its kind in almost 30 year; the bill was signed into law by Joe Biden on Satuday.

Who has endorsed Rodney Davis?

Davis has been endorsed by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion nonprofit. He has also been endorsed by both the Illinois and U.S. Chamber of Commerce for working on Trump-era tax reform.

Local elected Republicans have also thrown their support behind Davis, such as State Sen. Jil Tracy and Quincy Mayor Mike Troup.

Who is Rodney Davis’ family?

Davis is married to Shannon Davis and has three children.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is Rodney Davis? An Illinois Republican facing off against the Trump factor