A couple of years ago it was a plague of grasshoppers that seemed to be swarming the Magic City. This summer, it looks like we're having an invasion of moths. I don't know if it's been like this in your part of Yellowstone County but in my west end, every morning I've vacuumed up at least a couple dozen of them all over the house. At night, if the television is the only thing emitting light in the room there will be several attached to the screen.

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO