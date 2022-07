Montana is a huge state. In fact, it's the fourth largest state in the U.S. Some places in Montana are extremely popular tourist attractions, but there are some lesser-known gems if you take the time to find them. One of those places is the Pryor Mountains south of Red Lodge and Billings. The mountain range is located on the Crow Indian Reservation and the Custer National Forest. Some areas in the Pryor Mountains are private land.

