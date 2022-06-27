ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula health officials urge widespread voluntary mask use

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9wzc_0gNePqLP00

MISSOULA - The Missoula-City-County Health Department is urging the "widespread indoor mask use is encouraged for all individuals regardless of vaccination status."

The request comes as Missoula County remains in the US Centers for Disease and Control's (CDC) High Risk COVID-19 category .

Under the High Risk COVID-19 category the following prevention strategies are recommended by CDC for individuals:

  • Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)
  • If you are immunocompromised or high risk [cdc.gov] for severe disease
    • Wear a mask or respirator [cdc.gov] that provides you with greater protection
    • Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed
    • Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions (e.g., testing)
    • Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)
    • Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies
  • If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk [cdc.gov] for severe disease
    • consider self-testing to detect infection before contact
    • consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
  • Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
  • Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

Vaccine appointments, the therapeutics finder tool and COVID-19 testing locations can all be found at https://www.missoulainfo.com/ .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Missoula Co. encouraging indoor mask wearing

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Missoula County remains in the CDC’s High Risk COVID-19 category, widespread indoor mask use is encouraged for all individuals regardless of vaccination status. Under the High Risk COVID-19 category the following prevention strategies are recommended by CDC for individuals:. Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Work group discusses concerns with authorized campsite

MISSOULA, Mont. — In Tuesday’s Missoula Reserve Street public work group meeting, open to the public, the future of the authorized campsite in Missoula was discussed amongst concerned civilians. Some touched upon concerns with the future of the campsite, and how best people can prepare or help now.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana COVID-19 Vaccines
Missoula County, MT
Health
Missoula, MT
Government
Missoula County, MT
Government
Missoula, MT
Health
City
Missoula, MT
County
Missoula County, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
NBCMontana

Montana airports see increase in flight loads compared to 2019

MISSOULA, Mont. — With many airlines facing a national shortage of pilots, airports across the United States are facing flight cancellations. Missoula Montana Airport isn’t one of them. “For us, we have had full flights for the full month of June,” said Airport Director Brian Ellestad. Compared...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Rising COVID-19 cases are impacting Montana healthcare facilities

The CDC recommends that people in high risk counties wear masks in public indoor spaces. About two-thirds of Montana counties are seeing medium to high impacts on healthcare facilities as a result of rising COVID-19 cases. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Flathead, Missoula, Gallatin...
yourbigsky.com

A red, white and blue thank you to Montana Highway Patrol

The Fourth of July – also known as Independence Day – has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941. The tradition goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution when the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence. Our heroes help protect that...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Up To Date#Health Care#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Wear#Possi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Arrested For Pointing an AR-15 at His Wife

On June 25, 2022, Jane Doe called 911 to report that her husband, 45-year-old Allen Goddard, had assaulted her earlier in the day and was presently gathering all his firearms after she told him to leave their house. Missoula Police Department Officers responded to Doe’s residence on Ernest Avenue. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy