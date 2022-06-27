Monday Morning 6-27-22

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued several emergency orders this week. Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon and waters of the Homer City dock will be open for snagging beginning June 29 through Friday, July 1 (KS-7-38-22). But all sport fishing in the Ninilchik River (2-KS-7-29-22), Deep Creek and the Anchor River (2-KS-7-24-22) will be closed through July 15.
The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty. A growing farmers market in Nikiski is bringing together farmers and producers from the community, and many of them have one thing in common: They started their businesses during the pandemic; and servers and kitchen staff are in short supply and high demand on Kodiak Island.
