ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls man faces charges after alleged shooting and police chase

By Traci Rosenbaum, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2k9X_0gNePXli00

Police over the weekend served a $500,000 warrant on a Great Falls man for five felonies and two misdemeanors stemming from an alleged June 23 shooting and subsequent police pursuit.

Tyson Allen Whiteplume, 38, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, criminal endangerment, negligent vehicular assault, and two counts of assault with a weapon, all felonies. He also faces misdemeanor charges of fleeing/eluding police and obstruction.

The following information comes directly from charging documents. The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.

On June 23, court documents state Whiteplume made contact with his wife, and she agreed to go for a drive with him. The two reportedly drove north of Great Falls to a dirt road and began discussing their marriage. At some point in the discussion, Whiteplume allegedly accused his wife of infidelity.

Court documents state Whiteplume then pulled out a handgun and began shooting. He reportedly shot about four rounds through the truck’s window, followed by several more rounds into the truck’s floorboards on the passenger side where his wife was sitting.

Whiteplume’s wife said he told her he was going to kill her and then himself. He then allegedly fired a round into his wife’s leg, which went into her left thigh and out through her buttock and into the seat.

Whiteplume reportedly told her, “I shot you, you’re dying,” and continued making threats on her life. His wife also reported that at some point, Whiteplume pistol-whipped her across the face and had taken her cell phone to prevent her from calling for help.

The woman told police Whiteplume ran out of ammunition after shooting her in the leg. She said she told Whiteplume that if he drove back to town, she would buy him more ammunition.

The woman said they stopped at several places but ended up at Capital Pawn. She said she entered the store and Whiteplume followed her. She said she asked staff to use the restroom. Staff said they noted she had blood on her face and said she told them she had been shot.

Employees escorted the woman to a back room to get her away from Whiteplume and called 911. When Whiteplume found out staff had called law enforcement, he allegedly fled the store, leading police on a vehicle chase.

Pursuing officers located Whiteplume near 9th Street and 2nd Avenue South and chased him to the 1500 block of 10th Avenue South, where he reportedly collided with another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle suffered a broken sternum.

After the crash, Whiteplume allegedly exited the truck with the firearm. As he did, one patrol car narrowly missed hitting him, and another struck him as he continued to flee his truck.

Police say they located the firearm that was in Whiteplume’s hand underneath the vehicle Whiteplume struck with his truck. Whiteplume was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for a broken leg and a concussion.

Police allegedly found blood inside Whiteplume’s truck as well as numerous alcoholic beverage containers. The affidavit states that preliminary reports indicate that Whiteplume’s blood alcohol content was above the legal driving limit of 0.08.

Whiteplume was discharged from the hospital and is housed in the Cascade County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon.

Criminal justice reporter Traci Rosenbaum reports on law enforcement issues for the Tribune. Have ideas or questions for Traci on her beat? Reach her at trosenbaum@greatfallstribune.com.

Follow her on Twitter @GFTrib_TRosenba .

Support Traci's journalism: Subscribe today!

Have a news tip for us? Click here .

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls man faces charges after alleged shooting and police chase

Comments / 0

Related
theelectricgf.com

Man charged for shooting, vehicle pursuit

Tyson Whiteplume has been charged in relation to the June 23 shooting and vehicle pursuit in Great Falls. Whiteplume has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment and negligent vehicular assault, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of fleeing from or eluding a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer, according to court documents.
GREAT FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Canadian charged with causing $5.5 million Montana wildfire

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Canadian resident is facing a federal charge after allegedly causing an 11,000-acre, $5.5 million wildfire in Montana. The United States Attorney's Office filed a case Monday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls against Darrel Lynn Swanson for one misdemeanor count of leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
mtpr.org

Great Falls marijuana shop owners have sued over a citywide ban

The owners of a marijuana dispensary hoping to set up shop in Great Falls are challenging a citywide ban on adult-use dispensaries. Janelle and Dale Yatsko filed suit against Great Falls on Monday after city commissioners voted four-to-one in April to deny the couple’s appeal to operate within the city, according to filing documents.
GREAT FALLS, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 15:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Judith Basin; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Rosebud; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Treasure; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JUDITH BASIN MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM PHILLIPS ROSEBUD STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TREASURE VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
visitgreatfallsmontana.org

Oooo Weee! July is HOT with these only in Great Falls experiences!

Challenge your physical prowess during the Knuckle Buster Obstacle Course Challenge – designed by Marines! Well, maybe they aren’t all Marines, but one of them sure is and they are all former military. Enjoy the BEACH BOYS. The only US stop on their tour in July is in...
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

873
Followers
747
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy