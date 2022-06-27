ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Jones three-star WR Derrick Rogers announces college decision

By Derrick Rogers
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
Editor’s note: Jones rising senior wide receiver Derrick Rogers has written the following first-person story to announce where he’ll play college football.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Rogers is a three-star recruit, the No. 159 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 169 overall player in Florida on the 247Sports composite rankings. His offers include Maryland, Miami, Nebraska and Ole Miss.

Rogers caught 44 passes for 727 yards (16.5 yards per catch) and a team-best 11 touchdowns in 2021 when Jones won 11 games and reached the Class 6A state semifinals.

This is crazy.

I never thought I would be in this position.

I played as a freshman but then I stopped playing football for a year. I was trying to play basketball and my coaches said: “You can’t start something and don’t finish it.” So, I finished basketball and came back to football.

That was a great decision. That was huge for me. It changed me, really. It made me think smarter about choices.

I knew I was good at football and when I was given the platform at my school, I just took it. It’s nice being at Jones. We know coach Williams calls the smartest stuff. We just run our routes and it opens up.

Last year in the spring game, my first spring game, was when I started thinking about playing in college. I had a great game and then I got offers off that game, Ole Miss and FAU. I was like, "Wow." And then I started taking it more seriously, training, improving my game. I just took it from there.

I want to thank all my coaches, all of my teammates and my family for helping me through it all and pushing me. I wouldn’t be here without you.

So, here we go.

I’m taking my talents to the University of Maryland.

I like the program they’ve got. I know that there’s life after football and football isn’t the only option for me there. It’s always a possibility that something could happen and even if I didn’t play football, that’s the place I’m the most comfortable.

I really like the connection with the coaches. It makes you feel like you’re wanted.

Coach J.T. (special teams coach James Thomas Jr.) and coach Brew (wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer), I love them two. They’re cool. They bonded with me. Coach JT is from the same area as me and my uncle coached him in track.

I’m going to be playing everywhere there, just how I do at Jones. The only thing I need to focus on is getting bigger. That’s it.

Because I’m taking over when I get there. It doesn’t matter who is in front of me.

Comments / 0

 

