Cause of February Big Beaver train derailment revealed

BIG BEAVER − The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) recently administered a report on the Feb. 23 Norfolk Southern train derailment accident near the Shenango Road Bridge in the borough.

The report said the accident took place at 9:35 p.m., with Norfolk Southern officials stating there were eight train cars that were derailed.

This was caused by excessive lateral drawback force on the curve.

The report says there was one conductor and one engineer on board when the accident occurred, and both were uninjured.

The derailment caused $311,678 in damages to the train cars and $19,576 in damages to the track.