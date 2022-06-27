ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

New world number two Ons Jabeur in dreamland after opening Wimbledon win

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CR4UU_0gNeOEi000

Ons Jabeur is “living the dream” after recording an opening round win at Wimbledon on the day she became the world number two.

The Tunisian, who beat Swede Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1 6-3 on Court One in under an hour, marked becoming the highest ranked African player in history by reaching the second round.

And the third seed has set her sights on going even higher in the WTA rankings.

“I’m honestly living the dream,” she said. “I always wanted to achieve, always wanted to be in this level, always wanted to inspire players from my country, from my continent. It’s very important.

“Honestly, I didn’t know I’m the first one to be number two in the African continent. I just read that. I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m really one step away from being number one’.

“I hope I really inspire so many people from my country. My dream, one of my dreams, is to see more and more players from the Arab world, from Africa. Hopefully let’s have maybe in the next five years more and more players.

“It is great pressure. I’m trying to handle it. The learning, obviously I never been in this situation before. I was joking with (Novak) Djokovic, told him, ‘Give me some of the touch to win Wimbledon’. I was stealing.”

2018 champion Angelique Kerber won the first set in just 17 minutes on her way to a 6-0 7-5 win over Kristina Mladenovic while second seed Anett Kontaveit beat American Bernarda Pera 7-5 6-1.

Seventh seed Danielle Collins was the biggest casualty of day one as she was beaten 5-7 6-4 6-4 by world number 66 Marie Bouzkova.

Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia was also a surprise loser as, having won warm-up events in Nottingham and Birmingham and finished runner-up in Eastbourne, the 23rd seed went down 6-4 4-6 6-2 to Kaja Juvan.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who is playing at Wimbledon tomorrow? Day 5 order of play including Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson

Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie highlight the action on day five of Wimbledon as the third round gets underway at the All England Club following the early exits of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu.Djokovic is looking every bit the Wimbledon favourite as the six-time champion continues his defence against Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court today.Norrie will look to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time as the British No 1 faces Steve Johnson of the United States.Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari are among the other top seeds looking to advance and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Jack Draper beaten by Alex De Minaur in thriller after Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff wins

Day four of Wimbledon saw the return of Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek following the crushing losses to both home favourites on Wednesday when Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu suffered second-round exits on Centre Court. Nadal overcame errors and a long rain delay to beat Ricardas Berankis and bolster his bid for a third crown at the All England Club. After a sloppy start Nadal produced at the important moments and came out to quickly break Berankis in the fourth as his opponent attempted to mount a comeback, on his way to a 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-3 win. Swiatek’s struggles...
TENNIS
The Independent

Boost for British hopes as Katie Boulter, Liam Broady and Heather Watson all win

Katie Boulter starred on another day of strong British performances by defeating last year’s Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova to reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time.The 25-year-old went into the match full of confidence after a fine run of tournaments on the grass, including victory over Pliskova in Eastbourne last week.And, after defeats for Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray on Centre Court on Wednesday, Boulter thrilled the home crowd by coming from a set down to win 3-6 7-6 (4) 6-4.Boulter then became emotional during her post-match interview as she dedicated the victory to her...
TENNIS
The Independent

Jack Draper vows to return to Wimbledon ‘a different player’ after battling loss

Jack Draper vowed to come back stronger after seeing his Wimbledon run end in the second round with defeat by 19th seed Alex De Minaur.Australian De Minaur came from a set down in the battle between the former junior finalists to defeat Draper 5-7 7-6 (0) 6-2 6-3 in three hours and two minutes on Court One.De Minaur joins British girlfriend Katie Boulter, who was watching courtside after her career-best win over Karolina Pliskova, in the third round while Draper can take huge encouragement from what was a fine contest.Great effort from Jack Draper against the No.19 seed#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 |...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
The Independent

Wimbledon day four: British trio provide home joy while top seeds both march on

Three British players provided some much-needed cheer on the fourth day at Wimbledon where French Open winners Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek survived mini-scares to progress into the third round.After Wednesday exits for Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu, home hopes Katie Boulter, Heather Watson and Liam Broady did the business in impression fashion to reach the last-32 stage at SW19.Jack Draper failed to join them, though, despite a valiant effort against 19th seed Alex De Minaur.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the action.Tweet of the day🌈🌈#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/JFhqZm1Fet— LTA (@the_LTA) June 30, 2022Picture of the...
TENNIS
The Independent

What is LIV Golf, who is playing and how can I watch?

LIV Golf hosts its second event this week as the Saudi-backed breakaway series gathers momentum, with a number of new players announced since it made its debut at Centurion Club just outside London earlier this month. Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are among the high-profile players to have recently defected from the PGA Tour, joining the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have attempted to come down hard on rebel players, issuing suspensions and fines, but the latest signings of Matthew Wolff and Carlos Ortiz have shown that...
GOLF
The Independent

What time does LIV Golf start tonight and who is playing in Portland?

LIV Golf makes its first stop in the US in Portland, Oregon this week. The controversial breakaway series has added more big names to its roster, with Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed joining the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. Charl Schwartzel claimed an eye-watering £3.85m cheque at the inaugural event at Centurion Club earlier this month and the lure of the Saudi-backed rebel series’ riches is proving hard to resist for players, despite the suspensions and fines being issued by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour respectively. Follow Day 1 of LIV Golf’s Portland eventA...
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

LIV Golf field: Who is playing in Portland event of Saudi-backed breakaway series?

The full field of 48 players has been confirmed for the second LIV Golf Invitational Series event, which begins on 30 June at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon. The likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson have now been joined by Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed as the latest high-profile players to defect from the PGA Tour. Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural event at Centurion Club in Helem Hempstead and claimed an eye-watering £3.85m in prize money. Follow Day 1 of LIV Golf’s Portland eventThere will be a £20m prize pot available once again as the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Dreamland#New World#Tunisian#Swede Mirjam#African#Wta#Arab
The Independent

Jack Draper puts up impressive fight before losing to 19th seed Alex De Minaur

Jack Draper showed his huge potential but saw his Wimbledon run end in the second round with defeat by 19th seed Alex De Minaur.The battle between the former junior finalists saw Australian De Minaur come from a set down to defeat Draper 5-7 7-6 (0) 6-2 6-3 in three hours and two minutes on Court One.De Minaur joins British girlfriend Katie Boulter, who was watching courtside after her career-best win over Karolina Pliskova, in the third round while Draper should take huge encouragement from what was a fine contest.Great effort from Jack Draper against the No.19 seed#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 | #Wimbledon...
TENNIS
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith wins in Stockholm in final race before World Championships

Dina Asher-Smith began her final countdown to the World Athletics Championships by winning the 200 metres at the Diamond League in Stockholm.The reigning 200m world champion clocked 22.37 seconds – just three thousandths of a second ahead of Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji.It was her last race before next month’s World Championships in Eugene, where she will try to defend the title she won in Doha three years ago and improve on her 100m silver.Asher-Smith was beaten to the British 100m title by Daryll Neita in Manchester on Saturday.On Thursday in Sweden, Reece Prescod ran 10.15 seconds to finish second behind Akani...
SPORTS
The Independent

He’s a proper rock star – England squad stunned by teenage star Henry Arundell

Henry Arundell is tipped to become a “rock star” of rugby after startling team-mates and spectators with his exploits in training that have secured a place on England’s bench.London Irish’s teenage sensation has only been involved in 10 club matches in his debut professional season but a series of dynamic tries and line-breaks have already gone viral.Now he is poised to make his Test debut as a replacement in Saturday’s first Test against Australia at Perth’s Optus Stadium with Eddie Jones comparing his eye for the try-line to that of South Africa great Brian Habana.🥰 @henry_arundell 🥰 https://t.co/Vgqy07L6jc— London Irish...
WORLD
The Independent

Toto Wolff expects Lewis Hamilton to race Silverstone despite jewellery standoff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has allayed fears Lewis Hamilton will be kicked out of this weekend’s British Grand Prix by claiming the FIA’s jewellery clampdown is “going to go away.”Hamilton’s latest medical exemption to remove his nose stud expired on Thursday, but he appeared for his press conference at Silverstone with the item of jewellery still in place.With Formula One’s governing body keen to enforce the rule, there was a fear that Hamilton could be summoned by the stewards if he refused to take the piercing – which he says cannot be easily removed – out for first practice on...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy