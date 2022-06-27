ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Junction, IA

Council finished paperwork, final payments for 2020 bridge replacement project

By Jim Rudisill
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Columbus Junction City Council on Wednesday completed the final payments and paperwork on a 2020 bridge replacement project.

According to previous discussions, work started in 2019 on the Locust Street box culvert over Monkey Run, but because of COVID-19 and other extenuating circumstances, the project was never fully closed out, though actual construction was completed in 2020.

The council approved two resolutions that included a final payment of $3,779 to contractor Keller Excavating of Boone; and one releasing $8,789 in retained payments to the company.

The total cost of the project was about $293,106.

Under the resolutions, the city accepted the project and authorized Mayor Mark Huston to sign any documents to officially close out the project.

The council also received updates on several other public works projects in the city.

Public works staffer Todd Salazar said a significant storm sewer repair project on Main Street would need to be launched, once the city completes a sewer project in the Colonial Manor area.

Salazar indicated the Main Street work likely will require a new storm sewer line and manhole repairs or replacement.

He also reported installation of new playground equipment at Chautauqua Park had been substantially completed.

In his final report to the council, Salazar said an insurance inspector recently toured the area around the swinging bridge and noted several safety and other concerns.

Deteriorated benches, uneven sidewalks and other trouble spots will need to be replaced or repaired, Salazar said.

In other reports, council member Tracy Harris said a citizen had recently talked to him about concerns over a large number of vehicles at a residence on Maple Street.

Harris said some of the vehicles might not be licensed.

Huston said the city’s rental ordinance requires a certain number of off-street parking spots, but he was unsure of the specific number. The discussion on the rental ordinance then prompted council member Darin Mapel to question if the city was looking into filling its rental inspector position.

The position has been vacant for the past few years, but Huston said efforts were continuing to find someone. During the discussion, officials said Wapello and Washington might be experiencing a similar problem.

Huston said he and other city officials will continue to seek an inspector and also talk with the other communities about their needs.

Huston also reported a tentative settlement over an easement on Ridge Road may have been reached. He indicated the settlement likely will include a easement grant and a $1,000 payment.

The council also held a short discussion on the use of fireworks in the community.

City clerk Julie Heindel said she will post the city’s rules for discharging fireworks on the city’s web and social media posts.

