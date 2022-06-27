ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR: Body of Indianapolis man recovered from Monroe Lake

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Divers on Monday recovered the body of an Indianapolis man who went missing in Monroe Lake in south central Indiana, conservation officers said.

Officers said 34-year-old David Alejendor Mora-Segura was boating with friends when he disappeared around 2 p.m. Sunday beneath the surface of the lake south of Bloomington.

Emergency crews searched for Mora-Segura until nightfall, when the operation was suspended.

Crews resumed the search Monday morning and located Mora-Segura around 2:45 p.m. in 20 feet (6.1 meters) of water.

Mora-Segura was wearing a personal flotation device when he entered the water but appeared to have slipped out of it, officers said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

