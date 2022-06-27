ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Killed In Fiery Crash Into Tractor Trailer On RT 222 In Ephrata

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzEbk_0gNeNRyQ00
The scene of the deadly crash into a tractor-trailer in central Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Facebook/Lancaster County Forensic Center

A woman died after she crashed into the rear end of a tractor-trailer along Route 222 in Ephrata on Saturday, June 25, authorities say.

The woman was traveling at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes when she rear-ended the tractor-trailer near mile marker 42 around 2:00 a.m., police say.

The woman’s car caught fire upon impact, and she died at the scene, according to the Lancaster County coroner’s office.

The woman’s cause of death was determined to be due to “multiple traumatic injuries with smoke inhalation and thermal burns. The manner of death was ruled accidental,” a release by the Lancaster County Forensic Center states.

“The Coroner's Office is actively performing confirmatory identification procedures for the female,” as stated in the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ephrata police department.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash, or who witnessed it should contact Officer O’Hanlon at 717-738-9200 x 272.

