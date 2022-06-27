ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Today's Best Deals: RTIC Coolers on Sale, Huge Taylor Stitch Savings & More

By Gear Patrol
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. RTIC. $120 $102 (15% OFF)...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

G Pen's Ultra-Smooth, All-in-One Roam Weed Vape Is 50% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Taking your weed on the go can be a great way to kick your vacation up a notch. However, most folks feel that they have to compromise their ideal setup for something that's more travel-friendly. We're here to say that not only can you skip the compromise, but you can do it while saving money courtesy of G Pen's Roam weed vape, which is on sale right now for 50 percent off.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: What’s New, Notable and Releasing Now

Ever wondered what the future will smell like? Luxury fragrance brand Byredo has paired with RTFKT Studios to create a line of digital ‘auras’ to be worn within the metaverse. Each aura comes complemented by a real-world fragrance and is designed within a combination of 26 possible emotive traits (including “naivety” and “virtue” among others). These ‘auras’ can then be used within the RTFKT avatar ecosystem and worn by the popular CloneX avatars. However, before you start mixing your aura; be warned that acquiring a CloneX NFT will typically cost upwards of $10,000. This collaboration marks another interesting move for RTFKT Studios, which is owned by Nike and previously collaborated with the company on a line of CRYPTOKICKS. Today we’re looking at sustainable culinary knives, CBD cocktails and a new line of outdoor luggage. This is Today in Gear.
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News

Today marks fifteen years since the first iPhone went on sale. Steve Jobs originally announced the concept of the new iPhone on January 9, 2007, where he confirmed Apple was going to “reinvent the phone” and release a device that was a combination iPod, phone and “internet mobile communicator.” On June 29, 2007, the first iPhone was released to the public. 74 days later, Apple announced it had sold over one million iPhones. By 2021, the company had sold over 2.2 billion iPhones. Today, the company has released 34 different iPhone models and recently announced plans to expand its lineup and add a suite of new features to the next release. Rumors about the iPhone 14 continue to swell, but it’s sure to be followed by a dozen other models over the next decade. Today we’re looking at a new male stroker, a tactical field office and a standing bike.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Away Finally Made an Outdoor Collection — And It’s Selling Out Fast

You're at the airport, waiting at your gate when an Away carry-on glides past. You don't need to glance up from pretending to look important on your laptop to guess the type: the hip businessperson, someone in a matching yoga set, someone else in head-to-toe streetwear — whoever it is, their casual airport look is on lock, and they're a seasoned pro. This "modern traveler" is a group that DTC travel brand Away has targeted since its inception in 2016. But, with the landscape of travel changing, namely, with the average person seeking more out-of-office time in the great outdoors, the aforementioned modern traveler is evolving — and there's a new base Away is prepared to equip with its first-ever outdoor-focused collection: F.A.R—For All Routes.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Tracker#Design Inspiration#Calories#Clothing Shop#Gearpatrol Com Deals
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
Gear Patrol

All the Coolest Home and Design Releases We Found in June 2022

Welcome to summer! And to welcome you to the hottest months of the year, brands are here to keep you stay cool. There's a new instant coffee brand that wants you to make cold brew in an instant — somewhat of an oxymoron since cold brew does not get done in an instant, but this is some good coffee. Modernica has a sun shade that is an elevated take on a standard umbrella, and Stussy's collaboration with Tekla resulted in some crisp, cool duvet covers. And if you're into grilling, BlueCut made a fireproof apron that will keep you safe while you're tending to your meats but won't keep you safe from the hot summer sun.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Gear Patrol

The Perfect Socks for Staying Active This Summer

If you are looking to upgrade your sock selection and feel a measurable difference in your training, check out Goldwin's C3fit Arch Support Short Socks. These socks ensure all three arches of the foot — the horizontal arch, the lateral vertical arch, and the medial vertical arch— are supported. The taped arch provides shock absorption and functions as a spring to propel the foot, so you will feel the difference as you move. Available in a plethora of classic and fun colorways, give your sock drawer a much-needed graded upgrade with this deal. Goldwin is offering 20 percent off for purchases of three socks with code GPSOCKS20 until August 31st.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Nike Is Offering 40% Off a Ton of Gear, from Running to Golf and More

We see deals on Nike's website all year long, but it's usually just because a colorway of a specific shoe that is running out of stock or it's getting late in a particular product's lifecycle. Rarely do we see a full sale section with hefty markdowns on products we actually want. Right now, however, is one of the best, most well-stocked sale sections we've seen — with discounts up to 40 percent, to boot.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
Gear Patrol

Clearing the Air: This New ICEMULE Clear Goes Where Other Coolers Can't

The ICEMULE Clear 15L may be purpose-built for event spaces where clear bags are mandatory, but the best thing about this transparent cooler is that everyone will be able to see how freaking cool it is. The Clear is a cooler insulated not with foam, not with some stainless steel vacuum situation, but with air — your air. The process is simple: open the air valve, add ice and your bevvies, then blow air into the valve, fold over the top and you're good to go. Air is a great insulator, but it's not as efficient as super high-tech foam. It can handle keeping your drinks cool for about a quarter of the time foam can, and ICEMULE says that guarantees you somewhere around five to seven hours of chill time: more than enough to get through both opening acts and the headliner at a summer festival, or well into overtime at your next outdoor sporting event. This is the first clear, air-insulated cooler of its kind, and since it's totally reusable and very portable you're going to be showing off that elite status in no time flat — and all summer long. [Pro tip: take advantage of the ICEMULE 4th of July sale running from 6/27-7/4, where you can score 20 percent off sitewide.]
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The 10 Best Shoes to Wear to the Beach

Like travelers, there are several types of beach-goers: the well-prepared, the overpacked, the beach bum. And each archetype approaches the activity a little differently. The first may bring games, snacks, a cooler full of drinks, an umbrella and several chairs. The overpacked do that and then some. The beach bum tows little more than some sunscreen and a towel in their tote bag. For the latter, shoes might even be too much. If they live close by, they could maneuver their way to the water without ever touching pavement.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

Breitling Just Redesigned Its Dive Watch Collection, And It Looks Awesome

If you follow watches closely, you might tend to sigh at "another dive watch." But we'd argue that Breitling's newly redesigned Superocean collection isn't just another dive watch: in a sea of dive watches that look more or less similar, it stands out. It does so with the combination of a traditional dive watch appeal and a unique look — and it's all based on a fascinating vintage chronograph from 1965.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of June 2022, as Chosen by Our Editors

Can you believe that the 4th of July is right around the corner? It seems like only yesterday we were donning puffer jackets and winter-ready boots, but here we are contending with heatwaves and laying poolside in our favorite boardshorts. If you, like us, were caught somewhat unawares by the changing seasons, you might be scrambling to give your gear and apparel a refresh. Well, we've got good news: the collection of the most popular products on Gear Patrol this June is chock-full of gear made to help get you out there enjoying the sun, surf, and clear blue skies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gear Patrol

Sennheiser Momentum TW 3 Review: Some of the Best Wireless Earbuds You Can Buy

In case you were unfamiliar before you clicked this story, the Sennheiser Momentum TW 3 ($250) are the company's new flagship wireless earbuds. Unlike the 2018–released Momentum TW and 2020's Momentum TW 2, which looked identical (but the latter added active noise-cancellation), the Momentum TW 3 are a big shift forward. They have a revamped, smaller design that makes them more comfortable, as well as some new features, like a case that allows wireless charging.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Branch Verve Review: This Office Chair Is Built for the Work-From-Home Era

Here in 2022, many of us have (hopefully) become used to working from home rather than in an office — if not full time, than at least part of the time. Building out a solid WFH setup, then, is essential — not only for maximizing productivity, but for the simple fact that you'll be more comfortable in a proper home office than you would be on your couch for eight hours a day.
IKEA
Gear Patrol

Apple Could Be Working on Its First Dual-Monitor Setup

It looks like Apple is working on a special stand designed specifically for creating a dual monitor setup. It recently won a patent for a "Dual Display Stand" — which was first spotted this week by Patently Apple (and then picked up by MacRumors) — that's designed to hold either two of its Studio Displays or two of Pro Display XDRs side by side.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy