The 2022 Winner in Landscape Management Proficiency at the Wisconsin State FFA Convention is Autumn Kaminiski of the Denmark FFA. Autumn keeps herself very busy and works for Kaminski Rental Properties, Mr. Golf, and the Home Depot. Each of these responsibilities has allowed her to develop skills such as planting, spreading wood chips, watering, leveling steppingstones, weeding, and trimming trees and bushes.

DENMARK, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO