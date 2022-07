Orange Park FL — On Wednesday, The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released new photos of two men who are accused of stealing a puppy from a store at the Orange Park Mall earlier this month. Deputies say, back on June 6th shortly after 1:30 in the afternoon, the two went to BFF Puppies in the mall and walked around the store first before meeting up at a cage. Deputies say one of the men walked over to an associate and distracted them as the other one opened a sliding glass door and took the puppy out of a cage. We’re told they both then walked out. Deputies also released a picture of a white SUV.

ORANGE PARK, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO