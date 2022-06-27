ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'How I Met Your Mother' star Alyson Hannigan asks $18 million for Encino compound

By Jack Flemming
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Married actors Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof are shopping around their prized Encino compound for $18 million.

They’ll more than double their money if they get their price. Records show Hannigan, who starred in “How I Met Your Mother” and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and Denisof, who appeared in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spin-off, “Angel,” bought the architectural estate for $7.95 million in 2016.

Known as the Sherman Residence, the compound was completed in 2001 by Peter Tolkin, a prolific architect whose other projects include Malibu’s Sunglass House and Pasadena’s Saladang Garden restaurant. The house has a history of its own as well, appearing in films and TV shows such as “Fracture,” “Fun with Dick and Jane” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

The estate is camera-ready for a reason. Set on more than three acres, it features a series of pavilions made of concrete, wood and glass connected by vast, open-concept gallery spaces. Topped by a low-slung roof with overhanging shades, the residence wraps around a central courtyard with a swimming pool and spa.

Five bedrooms and eight bathrooms fill out the 7,600-square-foot floor plan, and walls of glass take in the leafy, landscaped grounds scattered with sycamore, orange, avocado and palm trees.

In addition, the compound includes a guesthouse, standalone gym and three-car garage complete with an office and bedroom. For fun, there’s tennis and bocce courts.

Michael LaMontagna of Hilton & Hyland and Alexis LaMontagna of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.

Hannigan, 48, rose to prominence in the show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” before more recent roles in “How I Met Your Mother” and the “American Pie” film series. She currently hosts the magic competition show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

Since starring in “Angel,” Denisof, 56, has appeared in the shows “How I Met Your Mother,” “Grimm” and “Finding Carter.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Encino, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Sets U.S. Streaming Record, Nielsen Says; ‘Obi-Wan’, ‘The Boys’ & ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Are Far Behind But Crack Weekly Top 10

Click here to read the full article. The first batch of Season 4 episodes from Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things propelled the series to an all-time record for U.S. streaming in a single week, Nielsen said. All 32 episodes of the show racked up 7.2 billion minutes of streaming from May 30 to June 5. That’s the most of any title since Nielsen began tracking streaming in 2020, soaring well above the previous record established by Netflix’s Tiger King in March 2020. The final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 went live today and figure to give the overall show a significant boost...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyson Hannigan
Person
Alexis Denisof
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
339K+
Followers
64K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy