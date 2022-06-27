ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Succession’ Season 4 Now Filming: 10 Episodes Confirmed, Plus First Plot Details

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
The Roy family is officially back in production. HBO has announced that “ Succession ” Season 4 is now filming. The new season will consist of 10 episodes, up one installment from the 9-episode third season. The first two seasons of “Succession” also ran for 10 episodes each. Cast members Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and J. Smith-Cameron are all returning for Season 4.

The official synopsis for “Succession” Season 4 reads: “In the 10-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Additional cast members confirmed for Season 4 include Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast will be announced at a later date. Given the synopsis highlights the Roy family’s battle against Lukas Matsson, it’s safe to assume Alexander Skarsgård will be back on the show in some capacity after debuting last season.

“Succession” earned 23 Emmy nominations and 9 wins over its first two seasons, including the prize for drama series with its second season. The show’s third season is expected to earn several Emmy nominations next month. The third season has already claimed top guild prizes from the WGA, DGA, PGA, and the SAG Award for drama ensemble.

“Season” Season 4 will be executive produced by series creator Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Armstrong serves as showrunner.

