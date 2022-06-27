ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WI

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office introduce new K9 member

By Sam Shilts
 3 days ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Jackson County introduced a new four-legged member to the sheriff’s office Monday.

K9 Legend, a Belgian Malinois, trained with Patrol Sergeant Stan Edington for 14 weeks at the McDonough K9’s training and certification program in Blaine, MN.

Legend and Sgt Edington completed that training Friday.

K9 Legend is certified in tracking, protection, evidence recovery and narcotics.

