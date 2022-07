While Michigan is synonymous with its Great Lakes, its 51,438 miles of winding rivers provide ample opportunities for thrill-seekers and chill-seekers alike. Just a stone’s throw from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, the aptly-named Crystal River in Glen Arbor offers paddlers a leisurely trip through glassy waters, with plenty of wildlife sightings along the way. You can bring your own kayak or canoe, or rent from Crystal River Outfitters.

