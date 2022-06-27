ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Will Love This New ‘House of the Dragon’ Merch

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Game of Thrones ” fans have really only had one thing to look forward to since the show’s final conclusion three years ago: “ House of the Dragon ,” the only :GOT” prequel series to make it through HBO pre-production. From co-creators George R.R Martin and Ryan Condal, the upcoming series centers on the Targaryen civil war that took place 300 years before the original series’ events.

The show doesn’t arrive on HBO Max until Aug. 31, but Warner Bros. has already released a “House of the Dragon” capsule collection that gives a sneak peek into the Taargaryen spin-off series. Stark direwolves, regal crowns and dragons mark the collection’s merch, including t-shirts, personalized mugs, book-ends, lapel pins and more. The line also includes a limited-edition bomber jacket and a “Making of the ‘House of the Dragon’ coffee table book.

Check out the best merch below and shop through the entire collection at WB Shop.

House of the Dragon Crown T-Shirt

On this short sleeve t-shirt, which comes in black, red and white, reads the words that were spoken ominously by a deep-voiced man in the show's first trailer: "Gods, Kings, Fire and Blood…Dreams Didn't Make Us Kings, Dragons Did."




$19.95


Rhaenyra Tagaryen Funko Pop

Rhaenyra Targaryen, or the Half-Year Queen, gets the Funko treatment in the new collection. The show's leading lady, played by Emma D'Arcy, wears her uniform of a yellow and burgundy cape and regal headdress and jewelry. Other Funko Pops in the collection include Syrax , Alicent Hightower , Daemon Targaryen , Viserys Targaryen , Corlys Velaryon and Otto Hightower .




$14.95


House of the Dragon Phone Case

A striking dragon design marks the back of this sleek black phone case, made for a variety of carriers and iPhone versions.




$34.95


The Red Keep 3D Puzzle

Puzzles have been taken to a whole new height with this 3D jigsaw. The Seven Kingdoms beckon in this exclusive 845-piece replica of King Landing's castle. Check out more pop-culture jigsaw puzzles here.




$69.99


‘The Making of HBO’s House of Dragon’

Embark on a behind-the-scenes journey of "House of the Dragon" with this brand new coffee table book, filled with on-set photos, concept art and interviews with the cast and crew. Check out more coffee table books for TV and movie lovers here.




$60


House of the Dragon Personalized Mug

Nothing makes a more thoughtful (and easy) gift than a personalized mug. This one is emblazoned with a fiery dragon with the option to customize one of the sides with a name or message.




$14.95


Game of Thrones Stark Bookends

Book lovers (especially those that began their "Game of Thrones" journey with R.R Martin's original books, will appreciate these unique book-ends in the likeness of the Stark direwolves. 6 inches tall and constructed to look like forged iron, these collectibles are a must-have for any "Game of Thrones" fan.




$94.95


Variety

Variety

