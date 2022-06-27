ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Amazon Reality Series ‘Forever Summer: The Hamptons’ Gets First Trailer (TV News Roundup)

By Carson Burton and Wilson Chapman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2geRKf_0gNeLp2A00

Click here to read the full article.

The first trailer for “ Forever Summer: The Hamptons ,” Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming reality series set in the famous Long Island vacation destination, has been released.

“Forever Summer” focuses on a group of college students during a summer in the Hamptons, who range in background from wealthy New York City vacationeers to locals of the summer colonies. The series follows the group as they work at a seaside restaurant during the day, and party during the night. The full cast of the reality series includes Avery Solomon, Emelye Ender, Ilan Luttway, Habtamu “Habs” Coulter, Frankie Hammer, Hunter Hulse, Reid Rubio, Juliet Clarke, Milo Munshin, Shannon Sloane, Lottie Evans and Sophia Messa.

“Forever Summer” is produced by Amazon Studios and Haymaker East. Lynne Spillman, Jessica Chesler and Morgan Miller executive produce the series along with Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert and Jesse Light for Haymaker East. The series will be the first of several Prime Video reality shows to premiere during the summer, including “The One That Got Away” on June 24 and “Cosmic Love” in August.

All eight episodes of “Forever Summer” premiere on Prime Video July 15. Watch the full trailer below.

TRAILERS

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island” got its first teaser trailer from Nickelodeon. The third chapter of the horror anthology miniseries based on the ‘90s kids’ cult classic will debut with a two-hour episode on Saturday, July 30, at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon. The remaining episodes will air August 6, and August 13, at 7 p.m. “Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island” follows an all-new Midnight Society as they go on what they thought would be a fun summer vacation on a resort island when they learn of a sinister presence haunting the guests. The new cast members include Telci Huynh, Conor Sherry, Luca Padovan, Dior Goodjohn and Chance Hurstfield. Julian Curtis also stars as the hotel manager at the island resort. The limited series is produced by ACE Entertainment with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Chris Foss serving as executive producers. Paul Kim is a co-executive producer. JT Billings also serves as executive producer and showrunner, and Dean Israelite serves as executive producer and director for the series. Watch the full teaser below.

AWARDS

Telemundo received the 2022 President’s Award from the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials on Friday. The award is bestowed to an organization in recognition of their support and partnership with NALEO and the NALEO Educational Fund. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises have previously partnered with NALEO to help register Latino community members to vote, in addition to promoting the naturalization of lawful permanent residents during National Citizenship Day, and helped encourage Latino community members to participate in the 2020 census. The award was presented at NALEO’s 39th annual conference, which took place in Chicago, Ill. from June 23 to June 25.

LATE NIGHT

Beanie Feldstein, Matthew Modine and musical guest Billy Strings will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” this Monday, while President Joe Biden, Billie Eilish, David Harbour and Alanis Morissette will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Wanda Sykes and Ronan Farrow, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Martin Lawrence, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and a performance by the Broadway cast of “A Strange Loop.” Chelsea Handler will guest host “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” featuring Joey King, Megan Stalter and musical guest anees.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery’s ‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Signs A+E Networks Deal, Including Lifetime Holiday Movie

Click here to read the full article. “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro, a longtime staple in the Warner Bros. Discovery lifestyle brands family, is making A+E Networks his new TV home. The cable giant has signed custom cake whiz Valastro, who rose to fame through his TLC reality series “Cake Boss,” which is centered on his long-standing family business Carlo’s Bakery, to a multi-platform creative partnership. The pact encompasses more than 60 hours of original programming, including development of multiple new series and holiday specials produced by A+E’s Six West Media, in association with Valastro’s Cakehouse Media. One of those projects will...
MOVIES
Variety

Cameron Diaz Comes Out of Retirement for Netflix Movie With Jamie Foxx

Click here to read the full article. Cameron Diaz is officially out of retirement. The 49-year-old actor, who stepped back from Hollywood in 2018, will star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s action-comedy “Back in Action.” The project reunites Diaz and Foxx, who worked together on 1999’s sports drama “Any Given Sunday” and 2014’s “Annie” remake, which was Diaz’s final film role before “retiring.” Foxx made the announcement on Twitter, sharing audio from a phone call with Diaz, who can’t seem to find the words to tell the world that she’s returning to the silver screen. “I don’t know how to do this, you...
NFL
Variety

Fox Cancels Amy Poehler’s Animated Series ‘Duncanville’ After Three Seasons

Click here to read the full article. “Duncanville” will end its run after three seasons. Amy Poehler executive produced “Duncanville” and starred in the show as Duncan, an ordinary 15-year-old with a wild imagination and his sights set on the freedom of adulthood. Fox confirmed on Thursday that the show wouldn’t be back for a fourth season. “Mike Scully, Julie Thacker Scully and Amy Poehler delivered a unique animated family comedy with a distinct voice and point of view that we are proud of,” a Fox spokesperson said. “But we can confirm that this season will be its last on...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Friends’ Creator Donates $4 Million Due to ‘Guilt’ and Embarrassment Over Show’s Zero Diversity

Click here to read the full article. “Friends” creator Marta Kauffman told the Los Angeles Times that she’s so “embarrassed” by and feels such “guilt” over the lack of diversity on her classic NBC sitcom that she’s donating $4 million to create the Marta F. Kauffman ‘78 Professorship in African and African American Studies at Brandeis University. Kauffman said it was originally “difficult and frustrating” to have the show criticized for its lack of diverse characters, but she became critical herself after the 2020 murder of George Floyd. “It was after what happened to George Floyd that I began to wrestle...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronan Farrow
Person
Joey King
Person
Matthew Modine
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Wanda Sykes
Variety

‘Mad God’ Becomes Most Streamed 2022 Shudder Film Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Phil Tippett’s “Mad God” has become the most watched 2022 film premiere on Shudder, the speciality horror streaming platform has announced. The film, a stop-motion animated epic that Tippett spent 30 years working on, premiered on Shudder on June 16, after its release by IFC Midnight in New York on June 10. The Shudder premiere coincided with its expansion to an additional 24 screens across North America. The film will continue to expand next month, including several screenings at Alamo Drafthouse theaters across the United States starting July 3. “Phil Tippett is a towering figure...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
CHARITIES
SheKnows

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 15-Year-Old Liam Identifies as Trans, According to Dad

Click here to read the full article. During a weekend screening of his latest film, My Fake Boyfriend, Dean McDermott gave a sweet shoutout to his kids in the audience — and revealed one reason why he loves the new movie — on an Instagram story posted by his oldest son, Jack. “The thing I love about this movie is I got to share it with my 15-year-old who identifies as trans and my gay son,” McDermott said proudly, to a round of applause. “I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this.” This is the first time...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Amazon Studios#Amazon Reality Series#Amazon Prime Video#Morgan Miller
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dies at 18

Tyler Sanders, a young actor best known for roles on ABC's The Rookie alongside Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, has died at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement on Friday. No cause of death has been determined yet. A funeral service is scheduled for June 27 in Houston, Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

X Factor star Tom Mann’s fiancée dies on their wedding day

The X Factor star Tom Mann is mourning the death of his fiancée after she passed away on their wedding day.The former contestant, who was part of boyband Stereo Kicks on the show in 2014, confirmed on Monday (20 June) that his wife-to-be Danielle Hampson had died two days earlier.“What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean,” Mann wrote, sharing a photo of Hampson and their eight-month-old son Bowie on Instagram.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Ben Affleck’s son, 10, backs Lamborghini into parked BMW at car dealership

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, got behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV — and promptly hit a BMW. The preteen was at a luxury car rental dealership with the actor, 49, and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles on Sunday when he received permission to get in the driver’s seat of the Lambo, which starts at $230,000 for a 2022 model. Samuel put the yellow Urus in reverse, backing into the parked white vehicle. He immediately exited, checking on both cars. His dad did the same, comforting his youngest child with a hug. Neither the Lamborghini nor the BMW retained damage, a spokesperson for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell Breaks Silence After ‘X-Factor’ Star’s Fiancée Dies On Wedding Day

Following the news that former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann’s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on their wedding day, Simon Cowell – who served as a judge during Tom’s time on the show – expressed his deepest sympathies in a statement to TMZ. “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” said Simon, 62. “From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy