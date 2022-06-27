Amazon Reality Series ‘Forever Summer: The Hamptons’ Gets First Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article.

The first trailer for “ Forever Summer: The Hamptons ,” Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming reality series set in the famous Long Island vacation destination, has been released.

“Forever Summer” focuses on a group of college students during a summer in the Hamptons, who range in background from wealthy New York City vacationeers to locals of the summer colonies. The series follows the group as they work at a seaside restaurant during the day, and party during the night. The full cast of the reality series includes Avery Solomon, Emelye Ender, Ilan Luttway, Habtamu “Habs” Coulter, Frankie Hammer, Hunter Hulse, Reid Rubio, Juliet Clarke, Milo Munshin, Shannon Sloane, Lottie Evans and Sophia Messa.

“Forever Summer” is produced by Amazon Studios and Haymaker East. Lynne Spillman, Jessica Chesler and Morgan Miller executive produce the series along with Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert and Jesse Light for Haymaker East. The series will be the first of several Prime Video reality shows to premiere during the summer, including “The One That Got Away” on June 24 and “Cosmic Love” in August.

All eight episodes of “Forever Summer” premiere on Prime Video July 15. Watch the full trailer below.

TRAILERS

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island” got its first teaser trailer from Nickelodeon. The third chapter of the horror anthology miniseries based on the ‘90s kids’ cult classic will debut with a two-hour episode on Saturday, July 30, at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon. The remaining episodes will air August 6, and August 13, at 7 p.m. “Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island” follows an all-new Midnight Society as they go on what they thought would be a fun summer vacation on a resort island when they learn of a sinister presence haunting the guests. The new cast members include Telci Huynh, Conor Sherry, Luca Padovan, Dior Goodjohn and Chance Hurstfield. Julian Curtis also stars as the hotel manager at the island resort. The limited series is produced by ACE Entertainment with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Chris Foss serving as executive producers. Paul Kim is a co-executive producer. JT Billings also serves as executive producer and showrunner, and Dean Israelite serves as executive producer and director for the series. Watch the full teaser below.

AWARDS

Telemundo received the 2022 President’s Award from the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials on Friday. The award is bestowed to an organization in recognition of their support and partnership with NALEO and the NALEO Educational Fund. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises have previously partnered with NALEO to help register Latino community members to vote, in addition to promoting the naturalization of lawful permanent residents during National Citizenship Day, and helped encourage Latino community members to participate in the 2020 census. The award was presented at NALEO’s 39th annual conference, which took place in Chicago, Ill. from June 23 to June 25.

LATE NIGHT

Beanie Feldstein, Matthew Modine and musical guest Billy Strings will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” this Monday, while President Joe Biden, Billie Eilish, David Harbour and Alanis Morissette will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Wanda Sykes and Ronan Farrow, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Martin Lawrence, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and a performance by the Broadway cast of “A Strange Loop.” Chelsea Handler will guest host “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” featuring Joey King, Megan Stalter and musical guest anees.