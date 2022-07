Brookfield, VT – Former Vermont Secretary of State Don Hooper has endorsed Representative Sarah Copeland Hanzas of Bradford for Vermont Secretary of State. “As a former Vermont Secretary of State, I’ll be voting enthusiastically for Sarah Copeland Hanzas,” said Hooper. “Vermonters are lucky to have three good candidates for Vermont Secretary of State to support this year but I’m supporting Sarah for three significant reasons. Sarah has the experience. As chair of the House Committee on Government Operations, she led the charge on countless pro-voter, pro-democracy issues. In addition to her passion for and competence on democracy issues, Sarah has been a champion on climate and other critical issues facing Vermonters. She will bring her social justice-oriented approach to everything she does. She has been a strong and passionate leader and has an incomparable and creative work ethic.”

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO