Another member of 1972 Miami Dolphins has died

By Staff, Wire Report
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago and was a member of the Miami Dolphins' two Super Bowl championship teams, died Sunday.

His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California. He had been hospitalized with circulation issues in his legs. The Dolphins were told heart failure was the cause of death.

Briscoe led the 1972 perfect Dolphins with four touchdown receptions and the following season, when Miami defended its Super Bowl title, he was the leading receiver on the team, catching more passes than future Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Warfield.

Dolphins player countdown:Top 25 Miami Dolphins players countdown: No. 16 is Zach Sieler

Hill talks about death threats:Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill says he received death threats after first podcast episode

Briscoe, an Omaha, Nebraska native, was a star quarterback at Omaha University before the Denver Broncos drafted him as a cornerback in the 14th round in 1968. Briscoe told the team he’d return home to become a teacher if he couldn’t get a tryout at quarterback. Denver agreed to an audition, and the 5-foot-10 dynamo nicknamed “The Magician” made the starting lineup on October 6.

Briscoe started five games that season. He was runner-up for AFL rookie of the year after passing for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushing for 308 yards and three scores.

Denver didn’t give him a chance to compete for the quarterback job in 1969, so he asked to be released.

He went to Buffalo where, in 1970, he turned into one of the best receivers in the newly merged NFL. An All-Pro that season, Briscoe ranked second in the league in catches (57) and yards (1,036).

He then was traded to the Dolphins for a first-round pick and played for three seasons, including their perfect 17-0 season of 1972 when he caught 16 passes for 279 yards and four TDs. He also completed all three of his passes that season - on trick plays.

In three seasons (28 games, 20 starts) with Miami, he caught 57 passes for 858 yards (15.1 average) and eight touchdowns.

The Bills also made out pretty good in that trade, using the first-round pick to select Joe Delamielleure, who developed into a Hall of Fame guard.

Hard times for Briscoe after leaving NFL

After retiring in 1976, Briscoe fell on hard times. He reportedly lost his Super Bowl rings, both used as collateral for a loan he couldn't repay. He was arrested twice, in 1988 and '89, for possession of small amounts of cocaine.

But he eventually cleaned himself up without the help of a formal rehab program. He then became involved in Boys & Girls Clubs in California, eventually becoming director of a club in Watts and then Long Beach.

Still, his fame as the first Black quarterback in the AFL was never forgotten by some, including President Barack Obama.

Briscoe was among the 1972 Dolphins being honored at the White House in 2013. When he shook hands with Obama, the President said, "I know you. You're a trailblazer."

Denver created a diversity coaching fellowship in his honor before the 2021 season.

Briscoe was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Miami Herald

Podcast: Can the Dolphins threaten the Bills for AFC East supremacy?

The Buffalo Bills have dominated their division matchup with the Miami Dolphins in recent years, especially since Josh Allen entered the league. Since being drafted in 2018, Allen is 7-1 against the Dolphins with a passer rating of 106.8. The Dolphins have made significant additions to their roster, though, and will see how much they have closed the gap when Buffalo travels to South Florida in Week 3.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State gets commitment from 2023 4-star S out of Florida

King Mack’s commitment was between Michigan State and Penn State. It looks like the 4-star safety is heading to Happy Valley. Mack is listed as a 4-star safety per the 247Sports Composite. He attends St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The recruiting website has him ranked as the No. 23 safety and No. 57 recruit from Florida. He recently took a visit to Penn State on Jun. 17. Mack also had 30 total offers to his name. This commitment bumps Penn State’s 2023 class to the No. 5 spot overall, and to 2nd in the B1G.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

