Corrections and clarifications

• An article headlined “ Thailand relaxes cannabis rules but keeps bar on public smoking ” (9 June, p26) said smoking for recreational purposes remained forbidden and anyone causing a smell by doing so in public could be charged. While such charges are possible, the smoking of cannabis is now discouraged rather than forbidden. Also, it stated incorrectly that only the use of low potency cannabis is permitted; the potency restrictions apply solely to extracts.

• Other recently amended articles include:

