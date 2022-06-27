Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall Campaign

The Dior fall 2022 ready-to-wear campaign. Brigitte Niedermair/Courtesy of Dior

PORTRAIT GALLERY: Dior’s fall campaign is inspired by the backdrop of its runway show in Paris, an art work by Mariella Bettineschi titled “The Next Era.”

In the photographs by Brigitte Niedermair, models echo poses borrowed from the gallery of historic female portraits that forms the basis of Bettineschi’s work, which questions the gaze that has conditioned women throughout the ages.

The Dior fall 2022 ready-to-wear campaign. Brigitte Niedermair/Courtesy of Dior

Sofia Steinberg, Maryel Uchida, Philyne Mercedes and América González appear against a stylized red backdrop in the images, like figures in a cabinet of curiosities. Steinberg wears a Bar jacket with a padded lining developed in collaboration with D-Air Lab, a start-up that produces protective gear.

“These images that symbolize power, strength and passion stand as an ode to Dior’s inventiveness, linking past, present and future,” the brand said in a statement.

The Dior fall 2022 ready-to-wear campaign. Brigitte Niedermair/Courtesy of Dior

Featured accessories include the Dior Bobby, Lady Dior and Lady D-Joy bags. The campaign was art directed by Niedermair, who also directed the accompanying film. It was styled by Elin Svahn, with Peter Philips in charge of makeup and Damien Boissinot doing hair.

Since taking over as artistic director of women’s collections at Dior in 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri has made it a rule to work with female photographers. The resulting images were sampled in “Her Dior: Maria Grazia Chiuri’s New Voice,” a book published by Rizzoli New York last year.

Niedermair recently shot the French luxury house’s spring 2022 and fall 2021 campaigns.