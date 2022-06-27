ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Business: Air Travel Boom, Gas Falls Under $5 & Home Buying Still Hot

Catching you up on today's top business headlines with the TSA having screened its highest number of travelers since before the pandemic even as staffing shortages at airlines lead to mass cancellations, the national average gas price falling below $5, and signed contracts on homes rising in May.

Cheddar News

President Biden Calls for Suspending Gas Tax Amid High Fuel Prices

President Biden pressed for reducing gas prices with federal and state gas tax holidays, while also calling on the oil industry to refine more fuel and laying much of the blame for the high costs on Putin's invasion of Ukraine. "There are actions we can take to help American families now. We have taken them. We are taking them. A federal gas tax holiday. State gas tax holiday. Bringing back refineries. Putting them back online. We just have to keep going," he said.
POTUS
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

A number of factors have combined to make air travel harder now than it’s been in years, including staff shortages (from pilots and onboard crews to baggage handlers and other ground personnel); increasingly unstable weather; and disruptive passenger violence, which has exploded since the beginning of the pandemic. (See 50 ways air travel has changed […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Tsa#Home Buying
Axios Twin Cities

Delta Air Lines warns of rocky July 4 travel weekend

Delta Air Lines has issued a systemwide waiver for travelers to rebook at no charge July 1-4, a sign that there is likely to be mass cancellations this holiday weekend. Last weekend, Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, canceled more than 600 flights and delayed more than 2,000.How it works: Travelers can rebook on delta.com for anytime between now and July 8 without paying a fee or fare difference. State of play: The core issue, writes Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter, is that Delta is experiencing a pilot shortage. Delta pilots wrote an open letter last month raising alarm about working excess overtime hours to keep the airline running.What's ahead: The Delta pilots will be picketing at MSP Airport Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by their union to get a better contract from the airline, writes Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt. Of note: Because the pilots — members of the Delta unit of the Air Line Pilots Association — are picketing on their days off, service will not be affected.
TRAVEL
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
The Atlantic

Air Travel Is a Disaster Right Now. Here’s Why.

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. “The very first symptom of the general collapse was an old one: nothing worked.” The sentiment is old—it comes from Doris Lessing’s 1969 novel, The Four-Gated City—but it’s hard to think of a better epitaph for the economic vibes of 2022. From the oil markets to the baby-formula markets to the general sense of safety and disorder, the U.S. seems to suffer from chronic Nothing Works Syndrome.
TRAVEL
The Independent

American Airlines passenger drives 45 minutes to airport for ticket help after waiting on hold for four hours

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that he drove 45 minutes to the airport to receive help in person booking seats for his flight after waiting on hold for four hours with customer service to no avail.Brian Driver, a radio station manager, was in Denver, Colorado, for a business trip the week before Juneteenth and Father’s Day when he called American Airlines about changing his flight home.According to Driver, who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, he began trying to change his flight on Thursday, after he learned his business trip would be ending two day early.At first, Driver...
LIFESTYLE
Cheddar News

Why Almost a Third of Americans Making $250K Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck

According to a recent survey by PYMNTS.com and LendingClub, 58 percent of Americans have admitted to living paycheck to paycheck, including more than 30 percent of those making upwards of $250,000. Anuj Nayar, Financial Health Officer at LendingClub joined Cheddar News to break down how inflation is impacting income, how higher-income earners are facing the same issue, and what that figure means about our economy. "The one that really shocked me too is 12 percent of them are just not even making the payments, and a lot of that is due to the fact as you get more income, unfortunately, you have to carry more debt," he said of the $250K-plus earners.
BUSINESS
AccuWeather

Fill ’er up? RVing going strong among inflation-weary summer travelers

Many vacationers prefer an RV over the rising costs of airfare and hotels, despite the record-high gas prices of late. After two grueling years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are ready to hit the road again, escaping for summer vacations. Experts warn the Fourth of July holiday weekend will likely be the busiest travel weekend of the year so far, despite record-high gas prices.
WEATHER
