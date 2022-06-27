ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Power Brokers Will Take the Stage at FN’s CEO Summit on August 3

By Katie Abel
 3 days ago
The industry’s most influential power brokers. Critical conversations. An iconic New York venue.

During a can’t-miss August market week event, the FN CEO Summit is set for Aug. 3 at The Plaza. Register for the FN CEO Summit here .

Confirmed speakers to date include an all-star lineup of executives and retailers: Dick Johnson, Foot Locker chairman and CEO; Sarah Mensah , VP and GM of Nike North America; Diane Sullivan, chairman and CEO of Caleres; Neil Clifford, CEO of Kurt Geiger; Scott Schaefer, CEO of Zappos.com; and D’Wayne Edwards, founder of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design.

These innovative leaders, who are at the center of the most powerful brands and retailers, will discuss the burning topics the industry is facing in a fast-changing world, including inflationary pressures , which show no signs of abating. Execs will open up about the road ahead as recession fears mount.

Another urgent topic across the business is diversity and inclusion, and trailblazing leaders will discuss how they are igniting change inside their companies and across their communities.

Amid the uncertainty, though, the fervor around shoes is at an all-time high, and these summit participants will make clear how they plan to maintain momentum in the months and years to come.

Other key topics include: the store of the future, sustainability innovation and the metaverse.

Sponsors of FN’s CEO Summit include FDRA and Aetrex. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, email Amanda Smith at asmith@fairchildfashion.com.

For the first time ever, the event will be held in tandem with FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation’s “Women Who Rock” event celebrating the women in power from all corners of the industry. The summit day will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by “Women Who Rock,” which kicks off at 5 p.m.

Stay tuned for more exciting speaker announcements for both events.

To register, go here .

