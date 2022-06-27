‘Succession’ Starts Production on Season 4, Alexander Skarsgård Set as Main Waystar Contender

Click here to read the full article.

It takes a few Gregs to make a Tomlette, and it seems that after three seasons, Waystar Royco may be nearing its demise.

HBO confirmed that “ Succession ” Season 4 is officially underway, and the upcoming season has a very intriguing hint at the fate of the Roy family following that jaw-dropping Season 3 finale.

The sale of the media conglomerate, led by Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and targeted by disowned son Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) in a coup, is underway. The 10-episode season will center on the sale of Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) as it moves ever closer.

The logline for the HBO series reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Created by Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” also stars Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck as the Roy siblings, pulled in two diverging directions between Cox’s patriarch Logan and their brother Kendall (Strong). Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin are all reprising their respective roles. Additional cast members will be announced.

Adam McKay and Frank Rich serve as executive producers, along with showrunner Jesse Armstrong, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.

Production will be starting in New York City. There is no word yet if Season 4 will similarly go international as Season 3 did.

Writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett previously revealed to The Times in 2021 that she believes the “maximum would be five seasons” for the series, but perhaps even Season 4 could be the conclusion.

“We’re at the end of filming Season 3, so at this point, Jesse is saying only one more ,” Pritchett said. “But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight.”

The first two seasons of the series garnered 23 Emmy nominations and nine wins, with seven Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second season. Season 3, which premiered in October 2021, has led guild awards including WGA, DGA, and PGA, and the SAG Award for best drama ensemble.

Deemed the “ best show on TV ” by IndieWire, “Succession” Season 3 portrays the legacies of generational abuse and trauma, wrapped up in the modern-day wealth at the top of the media industry.