Residents in Broome and Tioga counties will have a handful of candidates to choose from in Tuesday's primary election.

In addition to candidates for governor and other state offices, Broome County votes will have one primary to decide for a seat on the county legislature.

The only countywide primary in Tioga is the race for county and family court judge. There are also several town-level primary races in both counties.

Here is a look at who is on the ballot locally.

Broome County Legislature, 2nd District Republican primary (vote for one)

Scott Baker

Carolyn Price

Tioga County family court, surrogate court, county court judge, Republican primary (vote for one)

Adam R. Schumacher

Mari K. Townsend

Related NY primary election: Who's running for governor and what do they stand for?

For subscribers 'They can't live like this': Broome County investigator finds calling rescuing animals

Abortion 'This is a very, very sad day': Vestal clinic reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, Broome County voters can go to broomevotes.com . Tioga County election information is available at tiogacountyny.com/departments/board-of-elections .

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Election 2022: Here are primary contests in Broome and Tioga counties