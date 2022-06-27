ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election 2022: Here are primary contests in Broome and Tioga counties

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
 3 days ago

Residents in Broome and Tioga counties will have a handful of candidates to choose from in Tuesday's primary election.

In addition to candidates for governor and other state offices, Broome County votes will have one primary to decide for a seat on the county legislature.

The only countywide primary in Tioga is the race for county and family court judge. There are also several town-level primary races in both counties.

Here is a look at who is on the ballot locally.

Broome County Legislature, 2nd District Republican primary (vote for one)

  • Scott Baker
  • Carolyn Price

Tioga County family court, surrogate court, county court judge, Republican primary (vote for one)

  • Adam R. Schumacher
  • Mari K. Townsend

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, Broome County voters can go to broomevotes.com . Tioga County election information is available at tiogacountyny.com/departments/board-of-elections .

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Election 2022: Here are primary contests in Broome and Tioga counties

IN THIS ARTICLE
