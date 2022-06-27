ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Curran’s century puts Surrey in complete control against Kent

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Sam Curran’s maiden first-class century cemented LV= Insurance County Championship Division One leaders Surrey’s dominance over Kent.

Curran’s 126 helped Surrey rack up four centuries in the same championship innings for only the second time in their history, as the hosts eventually declared on 673 for seven.

Will Jacks’ unbeaten 103 added to opening-day tons from Ben Geddes and Hashim Amla as Surrey ran riot for a new record total against Kent.

Visitors Kent then found themselves in hot water when Ben Compton and Joe Denly departed cheaply at the top of the order in reply.

Daniel Bell-Drummond steadied the ship with an unbeaten 62 though, with captain Jack Leaning also reaching 31 in Kent’s 147 for two at stumps on day two.

Simon Harmer ripped through Hampshire, taking eight for 46 before notching 61 with the bat as second-placed Essex took control in Chelmsford.

South African Harmer’s exploits leave Essex with a 264-run lead heading into day three, with Essex 35 without loss in their second innings.

Harmer turned his overnight four for 23 into an eight-wicket haul to leave Hampshire 163 all out in their first innings.

Adam Rossington’s 60 and Harmer’s 61 then turned Essex’s 51 for five into 223 all out in their second innings.

Liam Dawson’s seven for 68 accounted for the bulk of the Essex card, before Rossington and Harmer redressed the balance.

Keaton Jennings’ 94 steered third-placed Lancashire to a promising position at the end of day two in their clash with Gloucestershire in Bristol.

Lancashire reached 226 for four in their first innings by stumps, to trail the hosts by 111, with Steven Croft unbeaten on 49.

Gloucester’s overnight 279 for seven wound up as 337 all out, with Chris Dent posting 110 and Zafar Gohar a county high score of 62 as Jack Morley claimed four for 91.

Warwickshire’s Oliver Hannon-Dalby reached 250 career first-class wickets, scalping four wickets for just five runs as Northamptonshire fell from their overnight 420 for six to 451 all out.

The hosts were unable to boost their overnight tally on day two, but then put the squeeze on to restrict Warwickshire to 71 for one at stumps.

Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire posted their highest total at Trent Bridge for seven years to take control against Middlesex.

The hosts declared on 551 for eight, with Lyndon James notching a career-best 152.

Mark Stoneman mustered 67 in response for Middlesex, with the visitors reaching 106 for four at stumps – still trailing by 445 runs.

Joe Leach claimed six for 44 to help Worcestershire take control against Glamorgan in the Division Two clash at New Road.

Ed Byrom’s 57 helped Glamorgan grind to 139 all out, before Azhar Ali and Jake Libby’s 87-run stand put the hosts in a position of strength.

Michael Neser’s three for 34 reduced Worcestershire to 147 for six at stumps though, with a lead of 279.

Anuj Dal’s unbeaten 146 powered Derbyshire to 551 for eight declared at Hove, with Mark Watt’s 55 not out adding to the hefty total.

Mohammad Rizwan reached 54 not out as Sussex struck 142 for three in reply.

