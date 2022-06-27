ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. to purchase advanced surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine

By Colin Martin
 3 days ago

The United States is expected to announce soon that it has purchased an advanced, medium-to-long range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine, according to multiple sources.

The NASAMS system is a "Norwegian-developed anti-aircraft system," the Associated Press notes, and is the same type used by the U.S. government to protect the airspace in Washington, D.C. It can hit targets that are more than 100 miles away, according to CNN .

President Joe Biden is meeting in Germany with G7 leaders this week to primarily discuss ways to help Ukraine in their war against Russia, and said in a statement at the beginning of the month that the U.S. will "keep providing Ukraine with more of the weapons that they are using so effectively to repel Russian attacks," according to CNN .

The U.S. is also planning to respond to Ukrainian forces request of other military assistance by providing additional artillery ammunition and counter-battery radars, according to Reuters.

Biden had previously announced a $700 million weapons package for Ukraine back on June 1 that included High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), according to CBS News .

The new NASAMS system will allow Ukrainian forces to protect its land in the eastern Donbas region that Russian troops have not been able to take over.

Biden wrote an op-ed for The New York Times on May 31 that was titled "What American Will and Will Not Do in Ukraine," and was very clear about the country's intentions going forward.

"America’s goal is straightforward: We want to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression," Biden wrote.

He then went on to say that the U.S. will continue to help Ukrainian forces as much as they can against the Russian invasion.

"That’s why I’ve decided that we will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine," Biden added.

"We will continue providing Ukraine with advanced weaponry, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger antiaircraft missiles, powerful artillery and precision rocket systems, radars, unmanned aerial vehicles, Mi-17 helicopters and ammunition. We will also send billions more in financial assistance, as authorized by Congress."

