St. Louis could see storms 4th of July weekend

Hold on to your fireworks -- it could be stormy this weekend for the 4th of July.

Accuweather reports that southern regions of the country from the Mississippi River to the Atlantic coasts are at risk of seeing thunderstorms all three days of the long weekend.

They also report that because there will be an increased number of people outdoors over the weekend, the risk of potential injuries or death from lightning strikes will be higher. Experts recommend monitoring the weather if you plan to be outside, and to take cover at the first sign of thunder.