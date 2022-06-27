ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis could see storms 4th of July weekend

 3 days ago

Hold on to your fireworks -- it could be stormy this weekend for the 4th of July.

Accuweather reports that southern regions of the country from the Mississippi River to the Atlantic coasts are at risk of seeing thunderstorms all three days of the long weekend.

They also report that because there will be an increased number of people outdoors over the weekend, the risk of potential injuries or death from lightning strikes will be higher. Experts recommend monitoring the weather if you plan to be outside, and to take cover at the first sign of thunder.

FOX2now.com

Scattered storms in the 4th of July weekend forecast

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Temperatures are expected to warm slowly through the rest of the week. High temperatures will reach near 90 today and the low to mid-90s Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain will come with some spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Mild Wednesday, showers holiday weekend

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is going to have a mild morning. It’s going to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Humidity will still be low Wednesday and Thursday. It’s expected to be hotter and more humid by Friday with some showers and storms by the afternoon hours.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jacksonville Journal Courier

St. Louis ranked No. 1 for BBQ

St. Louis is known for its "B" attributes — blues music, beer, baseball and barbecue — and the latter earned it the most recent bragging rights. A study from Lawn Starter names the Gateway City No. 1 for barbecue in America for 2022. St. Louis also came in at No. 3 for the most barbecue cooking teams in the top 25% of the past three BBQ World Series open contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis’ Washington Avenue Welcomes a New Event Venue Ideal for Large Weddings

Washington Avenue in St. Louis will welcome another wonderful wedding venue this fall: The Hawthorn. “The Hawthorn will provide a unique and versatile space for a multitude of different event types,” says Shelby Huggins, events director for The Hawthorn. “The space is so versatile. Not only can it be a blank canvas to fit any bride’s style, but it also has enough character to stand alone and look amazing.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AFAR

The Top 8 Dishes You Have to Try in St. Louis

St. Louis is known for its pioneer past, but perhaps it should also be known for its culinary history. From gooey butter cake to Riplets, the Gateway to the West has perfected comfort food. Located just south of where the Missouri and Mississippi rivers converge, St. Louis is the very...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Keller's Farmstand in Collinsville has fresh corn

Tim's Travels: Keller's Farmstand in Collinsville has fresh corn. Tim’s Travels: Keller’s Farmstand in Collinsville …. Travelers face rising costs, flight delays as July …. Missouri voters will need photo ID to cast ballot …. SSM Health Medical Minute: Rate of high blood pressure …. Lambert sees flight...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Big Bounce America coming to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The world’s largest bounce house will be making its way to the St. Louis area. Big Bounce America will bring the bounce house to Brooksdale Farms from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10. It is open to all ages, but different age groups have separate sessions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Provel cheese

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Provel cheese is unique to St. Louis. It’s gooey, melty and completely different from other cheeses out there. The St. Louis staple got its start back in the 1950s. when a local grocery store got together with a Wisconsin dairy company to make a specific cheese for pizza. It was meant for a thin crust pizza and was a light product.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
