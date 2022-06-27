ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra offering free concert for July 4

By Carissa Simpson
wvlt.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform their 38th Annual Free Pilot Company Independence Day Concert on July 4 at 8 p.m. on the World’s Fair Park performance lawn. No tickets are necessary to attend,...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Elderly Alan Jackson fan injured at concert, misses entire performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -For the last 30 years, Bonnie Keller has been a massive Alan Jackson fan with a collection of his albums in her Newport home. Keller’s granddaughter spent nearly $600 on tickets for the family to go see Jackson on Saturday when he came to Thompson-Boling Arena. Due to a recent heart surgery, the 81-year-old couldn’t stand at the show but was seated and ready to watch and listen to her favorite artist.
NEWPORT, TN
franchising.com

SUPER CHIX® Opens In Knoxville Tennessee

June 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Salt Lake City, UT. - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Knoxville. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located in the Crown Pointe Shopping Center, 6672 Clinton Hwy, Ste. 102, Knoxville, TN 37912. “The Crown Pointe Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX® thanks to its easy accessibility and location in this prominent shopping center just north of Clinton Hwy. Knoxville is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun community with its college-town feel. Students and residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX® franchisees HP Patel, JT Patel and operating principal, David Shadwick, for their first SUPER CHIX® restaurant and the Knoxville team led by Manager Shannon Thomas and their team for their first SUPER CHIX® opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX®.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Check out the many Fourth of July events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun for the Fourth of July weekend!. Starting July 1st, put on your striped shirt and black-rimmed specs and go to downtown Knoxville for a scavenger hunt! The Waldo Scavenger Hunt is back at more than three dozen locations downtown. During the entire month of July, you can visit any participating locations to pick up your waldo passport then start hunting! Collect a store stamp at each Waldo sighting and potentially win some prizes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
wvlt.tv

Museum of Appalachia to celebrate July 4 with ‘anvil shoots’

NORRIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - While most Americans will be celebrating Independence Day with fireworks, the folks over at the Museum of Appalachia plan to celebrate by using gunpowder to send 150-pound anvils into the sky. These “anvil shoots” used to be common, but now the Museum is one of the...
NORRIS, TN
wvlt.tv

Veterans invited to raft Ocoee free on July 4

Four people were convicted in a 2018 South Knoxville shooting Tuesday, according to a release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office. KPD arrests two charged in East Knoxville shooting, one suspect still at large. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Knoxville Police Department officers arrested two people Monday in connection...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

McMinn County Mexican restaurant earns lowest score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dozen violations at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s health inspection reports. The McMinn County restaurant earned a 74, which is just above failing. Mexi-wing, 112 N. White Street, Athens — Grade: 74, Follow-up Grade: 93. The inspector writes the person...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

What events East Tennessee has to offer for the 4th of July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fourth of July is next week, and East Tennessee has a lot to offer in terms of firework shows, parades and other events. Here is a list of various events to celebrate Independence Day in East Tennessee. Knoxville:. Festival on the 4th: The festival begins...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
wvlt.tv

How you can spend time in the Smokies while helping the park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is offering a unique way to explore the park, all while helping keep the area clean and healthy. Smokies Service Days allows guests to sign up for special events aimed at helping keep the park running smoothly. Volunteers will get to spend a few hours in the park performing community service while enjoying the great outdoors.
LIFESTYLE
wvlt.tv

‘Where’s Waldo?’ scavenger hunt returns to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time since 2019, Knoxvillians can now head to downtown Knoxville in search of the striped character Waldo. The “Where’s Waldo?” scavenger hunt is returning to businesses next month. The hunt is planned for July 1-31 with a record number of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

“Pride is not about being gay or straight,” says local man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – June is National Pride Month and we are celebrating with the ones who have a story to tell. Aaron White, hairstylist at Culture Salon, is excited to be celebrating another year of Pride in East Tennessee. White came out as gay to his friends and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ben Cathey's extended forecast

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Johnson City. Sevierville police arrest and charge boyfriend of Grassy Meadows Lane murder victim. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officials with the Sevierville Police Department arrested the boyfriend of a woman who was found dead...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symphony#Fair Park#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Vols#African American#Major League Baseball
wvlt.tv

Have a Blast without a Burn

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Johnson City. Airport Roade helps a community in Roane County get to Rockwood in nearly ten minutes. It has been closed for nearly three months and now the community is working to get it fixed for safety and convenience.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
marthastewart.com

This Couple's Farm Wedding Perfectly Blended Rustic and Modern Aesthetics

Jenna and Andrew grew up 10 minutes away from each other and attended rival high schools, but didn't get to know one another until November 2019, when they connected through a social networking site. "On his Bumble profile, he bragged about having once blocked Steph Curry's shot during a high school basketball game," Jenna says. "I instantly knew he must have grown up in Charlotte, as our school used to play Steph as well." When the pair found out they had some mutual friends, they decided to get together—and the rest is history.
WALLAND, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Music
wvlt.tv

Dog Tethering Ordinance Follow-Up

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Johnson City. Airport Roade helps a community in Roane County get to Rockwood in nearly ten minutes. It has been closed for nearly three months and now the community is working to get it fixed for safety and convenience.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

VFL pitcher making the most in the minors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Absolutely thrilled to be back in Big Orange Country is standout pitcher Zach Lingenfelter. He throws now for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, who are in Kodak playing a series with the Tennessee Smokies. The Sevier County High School product was drafted by the Los Angeles...
KODAK, TN
wvlt.tv

40+ law enforcement agencies host job fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Expo Center is set to host an East Tennessee area law enforcement job fair. More than 40 local, state and federal agencies will come together for the event,. FBI Public Affairs Officer Darrell DeBusk told WVLT News that the fair will be the largest...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy